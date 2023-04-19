Shehnaaz Gill allegedly caught while stalking Salman Khan from 'fake' Instagram account

Shehnaaz Gill allegedly used what online users call "a phoney account" on Instagram, which has caused the internet to go crazy. Social media users have been sharing screenshots of Shehnaaz supposedly utilising an Instagram account with the handle nehsingh3672.

Shehnaaz's face is not visible in these screenshots, but according to a Reddit thread, the paparazzi allegedly caught her in the act while she was driving back home. According to the viral post, Salman Khan had reportedly been seen in Shehnaaz's search history. It's interesting to note that Shehnaaz will make her Bollywood debut in the April 21 film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan.

The post on Reddit read: "Looks like Shehnaaz has a fake account where she stalks all her favs/not favs, and the paps caught her in the act. I see Bhois @ (Salman Khan) in the search history, and someone she follows on her main is in her explore page, meaning she usually searches her up (Giorgio.adriani22)."

Work front: Shehnaaz is now in the news for her role in the Salman Khan film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. Shehnaaz recently discussed her experience working with Salman in the Hindi film industry while addressing the media in Mumbai. "He is the same in real life as on the 'Bigg Boss' stage. He hasn't changed at all. He inspires others and offers them sound advice. He gave me feedback and told me to focus on my task. I'm learning Hindi at the same time.

