Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shehnaaz Gill allegedly caught while stalking Salman Khan from 'fake' Instagram account

    Shehnaaz Gill's participation in Bigg Boss 13 has made her a sensation online. Her first Bollywood film will be "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan," starring Salman Khan.

    Shehnaaz Gill allegedly caught while stalking Salman Khan from 'fake' Instagram account AHA
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Apr 19, 2023, 11:26 AM IST

    Shehnaaz Gill allegedly used what online users call "a phoney account" on Instagram, which has caused the internet to go crazy. Social media users have been sharing screenshots of Shehnaaz supposedly utilising an Instagram account with the handle nehsingh3672.

    Shehnaaz's face is not visible in these screenshots, but according to a Reddit thread, the paparazzi allegedly caught her in the act while she was driving back home. According to the viral post, Salman Khan had reportedly been seen in Shehnaaz's search history. It's interesting to note that Shehnaaz will make her Bollywood debut in the April 21 film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan.

    ALSO READ: NTR 30 launch ceremony: Jr NTR welcomes Janhvi Kapoor, SS Rajamouli claps first shot and more

    Looks like Shehnaaz has a fake account where she stalks all her favs/not favs, and the paps caught her in the act. I see Bhois @ in the search history and someone she follows on her main is in her explore page meaning she usually searches her up (Giorgio.adriani22).
    by u/Educational-Load-933 in BollyBlindsNGossip

    The post on Reddit read: "Looks like Shehnaaz has a fake account where she stalks all her favs/not favs, and the paps caught her in the act. I see Bhois @ (Salman Khan) in the search history, and someone she follows on her main is in her explore page, meaning she usually searches her up (Giorgio.adriani22)."

    Work front: Shehnaaz is now in the news for her role in the Salman Khan film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. Shehnaaz recently discussed her experience working with Salman in the Hindi film industry while addressing the media in Mumbai. "He is the same in real life as on the 'Bigg Boss' stage. He hasn't changed at all. He inspires others and offers them sound advice. He gave me feedback and told me to focus on my task. I'm learning Hindi at the same time. 

    ALSO READ: Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala dating: Akhil Akkineni breaks silence on his brother's love life

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2023, 11:26 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    When Sushmita Sen refused to shoot 'Mehboob Mere' for its 'racy lyrics' (THROWBACK) vma

    When Sushmita Sen refused to shoot 'Mehboob Mere' for its 'racy lyrics' (THROWBACK)

    Citadel: Priyanka Chopra talks about her 'sex scenes' with Richard Madden vma

    Citadel: Priyanka Chopra talks about her 'sex scenes' with Richard Madden

    Evil Dead Rise: Where to watch THIS Warner Bros horror movie online for FREE; Netflix or Amazon Prime Video? RBA

    Evil Dead Rise: Where to watch THIS Warner Bros' horror movie online for FREE; Netflix or Amazon Prime Video?

    IPL 2023: Watch Yuzvendra Chahal cheeky way of getting de Quinton de Kock attention; wife Dhanashree Verma SEXY VIDEO-ayh

    IPL 2023: Watch Chahal's cheeky way of getting de Kock's attention; wife Dhanashree's SEXY VIDEO

    Pamela Chopra no more: 8 ways in which she contributed to Yash Chopra's film legacy vma

    Pamela Chopra no more: 8 ways in which she contributed to Yash Chopra's film legacy

    Recent Stories

    When Sushmita Sen refused to shoot 'Mehboob Mere' for its 'racy lyrics' (THROWBACK) vma

    When Sushmita Sen refused to shoot 'Mehboob Mere' for its 'racy lyrics' (THROWBACK)

    2023 Lexus RX launched in India price starts at Rs 95 80 lakh Check variants features other details gcw

    2023 Lexus RX launched in India, price starts at Rs 95.80 lakh; Check variants, features, other details

    Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi renames Namibia, South African cheetahs released in Kuno National Park AJR

    Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi renames Namibia, South African cheetahs released in Kuno National Park

    IPL 2023: RR Rajasthan Royals Jos Buttler reveals why he is not miffed with commentators expressing their opinion-ayh

    IPL 2023: RR's Jos Buttler reveals why he is not miffed with commentators expressing their opinion

    Karnataka Election 2023 Story behind Yediyurappa lucky Ambassador car used for son nomination filing gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: Story behind Yediyurappa's 'lucky' Ambassador car used for son's nomination filing

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon