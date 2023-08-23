Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shammi Kapoor’s son Aditya Raj Kapoor graduates at 67; passed with 59.67% marks in BA philosophy

    Aditya Raj Kapoor finished his graduation at 67 years old with a Bachelor’s in philosophy and passed with 59.67% marks from the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) by correspondence.

    Aditya Raj Kapoor, the 67-year-old son of famous actresses Shammi Kapoor and Geeta Bali, is a graduate. Aditya earned his Bachelor of Philosophy degree via correspondence. Aditya, who resides in Goa and has worked as a trader, part-time actor, and motorcyclist, stated that he realised the value of education much later in his life. Aditya credited his accomplishment to his daughter Tulsi's motivation and said he did it for his mother.

    Aditya Raj Kapoor received a graduate degree in philosophy from the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) by correspondence. In a conversation with ETimes, he said, “I had the opportunities to study and just never took them. Over the years, I realised my error. But that was not enough, it was only when I felt the emptiness within me that I realised the importance of value education."

    He added, “Two weeks ago, I passed with 59.67% marks. An extremely respectable 2nd class, with a Hons in Philosophy. IGNOU has been very supportive, they have a Regional Director at Goa, who is very prompt and helpful." Aditya Raj Kapoor has not enrolled for a Master’s degree in philosophy.

    Aditya Raj Kapoor stated that his family is overjoyed with this achievement. "I did this for my mother, Geeta Bali," he continued. This is the power of a Guru. My Guru's name is Bhole Baba. He desired that I be unique. So I am."

    The retired businessman said that he resumed his studies at the age of 61. He didn't require a commerce or business degree at this point in his life. Further geography did not pique his attention, and he said, "Science would need a rebirth!" Aditya said of his topic, "What has always intrigued me over the years in my struggle to stay afloat is the 'thought of man.'" Why do men think the way they do? What causes him to think? This, together with my spiritual experience, brought me to the doors of philosophy."

    Starting again as a retired man was difficult for Aditya Raj Kapoor, but his daughter Tulsi noticed his potential and encouraged him to finish his degree. Aditya said that she dragged him to photocopy shops and assisted him in filling out documents. "I entered the IGNOU portals," he explained. The instructional technique was ideal for me. I made a lifetime commitment. Everything is done at home with the books they supplied. Exams will be held at a local college. "I had a good time." While Aditya worked hard in school, he missed few examinations owing to his dread of Covid, but his wife was always by his side.
     

