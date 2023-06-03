Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shahid Kapoor on 8th anniversary with Mira Rajput: 'Marriage makes a man realise how many mistakes he's made'

    The actor revelaed that he had found the perfect partner in Mira as she keeps him in a “healthy space”.

    Shahid Kapoor on 8th anniversary with Mira Rajput Marriage makes a man realise how many mistakes hes made ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 3, 2023, 3:40 PM IST

    He recently shared how his marriage to Mira Rajput has altered him. He claimed that after eight years of marriage, he has learned to accept the fact that his perspective is not always the most accurate.He told a leading media house: “Every day, I am making. Always say yes to your wife, initially I would say no sometimes. After eight years of struggle I have realised that don’t fight the battle you can’t win, the wife is always right, ok?”

    ALSO READ: World Milk Day: 5 lip-smacking Indian dinner dishes

    Speaking of balancing acts, and maintaining egoes, which is essential to a marriage, the actor was quoted, saying: The other thing, a good thing, that I have learnt is that my point of view is not always the right point of view, a lot of successful men have a problem with that. They think mostly they’re always right. But, that’s not true." Well, we can comfortably say that the Kapoor has matured over the years, not just as a performer but also as a husband and father. 

    The media outlet wanted to know who the evil cop and good cop were with the youngsters. "I typically play the role of the good cop. Unfortunately, she must be the evil cop because I am not yet prepared to play that role. It's not her fault; after all, she's the mother, and sometimes she knows what's best for the kids, he was quoted saying.

    ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan breaks silence with fitting reply to trolls attacking her for Mahakal darshan

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2023, 3:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rajinikanth greets fans waiting outside 'Laal Salaam' sets - WATCH vma

    Rajinikanth greets fans waiting outside 'Laal Salaam' sets - WATCH

    'Stardom': Shah Rukh Khan turns cheerleader for son Aryan Khan's debut show vma

    'Stardom': Shah Rukh Khan turns cheerleader for son Aryan Khan's debut show

    Amitabh-Jaya Bachchan anniversary: Iconic couple marks 50 'golden' years of togetherness; see post vma

    Amitabh-Jaya Bachchan anniversary: Iconic couple marks 50 'golden' years of togetherness; see post

    Coromandel Express train tragedy: Sonu Sood, Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan, Jr NTR offer condolences ADC

    Odisha train accident: Sonu Sood, Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan, Jr NTR offer condolences

    Mommy-to-be Ileana D'Cruz drops stunning babymoon photos amid ongoing engagement rumours vma

    Mommy-to-be Ileana D'Cruz drops stunning babymoon photos amid ongoing engagement rumours

    Recent Stories

    Odisha Train Accident: 'Focus on basic train, not on bullet train...' Opposition slams Modi govt

    Odisha Train Accident: 'Focus on basic train, not on bullet train...' Opposition slams Modi govt

    Kerala student to participate in World Environment Day celebrations with PM Modi anr

    Kerala student to participate in World Environment Day celebrations with PM Modi

    Odisha train crash: Balasore hospitals resemble war zone with injured passengers and blood donors snt

    Odisha train crash: Balasore hospitals resemble war zone with injured passengers and blood donors

    Here are top 6 most beautiful and glamorous actresses of Bengali industry ADC

    Here are top 6 most beautiful and glamorous actresses of Bengali industry

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Khawaja backs in-form Warner to perform against India and in the Ashes osf

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Khawaja backs in-form Warner to perform against India and in the Ashes

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon