    World Milk Day: 5 lip-smacking Indian dinner dishes

    First Published Jun 1, 2023, 7:15 AM IST

    Today marks world milk day 2023. Milk is an integral part of our daily diet. Let us look at 5 delicious milk-based Indian dinner delicacies.

    article_image1

    Image: Freepik, Youtube Video Still

    Not just is milk a complete meal in itself, but it is also a versatile ingredient. 

    Milk is a vital part of most Indian desserts and even some delicious curries. So we look at 5 yummy Indian dinner dishes made with milk.

    article_image2

    Image: Youtube Video Still

    1. Kashmiri Paneer:

    Impress everyone at home at your dinner table by serving them this authentic and original Kashmiri paneer curry. Aromatized with the goodness of milk and loads of masalas, this one is a sure-shot show stealer.

    article_image3

    Image: Youtube Video Still

    2. Dhaniwal Korma:

    A unique experiment with milk and lamb meat to bring you this curry that is sure to spark wonders in your taste buds. An exquisite, creamy lamb curry full of exotic spices, curd and aromatic saffron-infused milk.

    article_image4

    Image: Youtube Video Still

    3. Chicken and Milk stew:

    Chicken seared to a beautiful golden brown, further cooked in a buttery broth made with milk and aromatic herbs. This one will glide past your senses.

    article_image5

    Image: Freepik

    4. Zaffrani Pulao:

    A meal is incomplete without a bowl of rice. Here is the classic Zaffrani Pulao, loaded with dry fruits and an addition of milk and saffron to render that captivating aroma.

    article_image6

    Image: Youtube Video Still

    5. Gulab Seviyaan Kheer:

    Kheer is a much-loved dessert in India. It can get made in numerous ways by using different ingredients. Here we bring you one Gulab Sevai Kheer recipe that is easy to make and served on special occasions.

