World Milk Day: 5 lip-smacking Indian dinner dishes

Today marks world milk day 2023. Milk is an integral part of our daily diet. Let us look at 5 delicious milk-based Indian dinner delicacies.

Image: Freepik, Youtube Video Still

Not just is milk a complete meal in itself, but it is also a versatile ingredient. Milk is a vital part of most Indian desserts and even some delicious curries. So we look at 5 yummy Indian dinner dishes made with milk.

Image: Youtube Video Still

1. Kashmiri Paneer: Impress everyone at home at your dinner table by serving them this authentic and original Kashmiri paneer curry. Aromatized with the goodness of milk and loads of masalas, this one is a sure-shot show stealer.

Image: Youtube Video Still

2. Dhaniwal Korma: A unique experiment with milk and lamb meat to bring you this curry that is sure to spark wonders in your taste buds. An exquisite, creamy lamb curry full of exotic spices, curd and aromatic saffron-infused milk.

Image: Youtube Video Still

3. Chicken and Milk stew: Chicken seared to a beautiful golden brown, further cooked in a buttery broth made with milk and aromatic herbs. This one will glide past your senses.

Image: Freepik

4. Zaffrani Pulao: A meal is incomplete without a bowl of rice. Here is the classic Zaffrani Pulao, loaded with dry fruits and an addition of milk and saffron to render that captivating aroma.

Image: Youtube Video Still