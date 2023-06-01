Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sara Ali Khan breaks silence with fitting reply to trolls attacking her for Mahakal darshan

    Yesterday, Sara Ali Khan visited the Mahakal temple in Ujjain to offer her prayers. She also shared pictures from her visit to the holy place on social media. Know more details on the same.

    Sara Ali Khan breaks silence with fitting reply to trolls attacking her for Mahakal darshan
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jun 1, 2023, 10:30 AM IST

    Sara Ali Khan has given a scathing and fitting reply to trolls attacking her visit to the Ujjain Mahakal temple. During a recent promotional event for her upcoming movie, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sara bashed the trolls. She also made it perfectly clear that her beliefs in god are only hers to own and not anyone else's.

    In her quote to a reputed Indian news wire agency, Sara said, "I take my work very seriously. I work for people, for you. I would feel bad if you will not like my work. But my personal beliefs are my own. I will go to Ajmer Sharif with the same love with which I will go to Bangla Sahib or Mahakal. I will continue visiting. People can say whatever they want. I have no problem. You, as a person, should like the energy of a place. I believe in energy."

    Yesterday, Sara visited the Mahakal temple in Ujjain to offer her prayers. She also shared pictures from her visit to the holy place on social media and wrote, ‘Jai Mahakal’ along with a folded hands emoji.

    Before the Mahakal temple in Ujjain, Sara also visited Lucknow with Vicky Kaushal and offered prayers at the Lord Shiva temple. Before this, she was also snapped at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah to seek blessings before the release of her film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

    Talking about her movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the film is backed and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Studios. This film is helmed and directed by Laxman Utekar. The film is for the first time that Sara and Vicky share the screen space together. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will hit the theatre screens on June 2, 2023.

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
