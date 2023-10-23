Shah Rukh Khan to Suniel Shetty, celebrities pay condolence on former cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi’s death

Renowned Indian cricket legend Bishan Singh Bedi passed away on Monday at the age of 77 following an extended period of illness. Bishan Singh Bedi was known as one of the best left arm spin bowlers in the history of cricket. Born on September 25, 1946 and hailing from Amritsar Punjab Bedi made his debut for Indian cricket team through a test match in 1966. Bedi played 67 Test matches in his career in which took a total of 266 wickets. With his strong leadership qualities Bedi captained Indian cricket team in 22 Test matches from 1975 to 1979. Bedi's influence also reached the limited overs format, where he claimed 7 wickets in 10 international one-day matches. He played a crucial part in India's first-ever ODI triumph, notably during the 1975 World Cup. Bishan Singh Bedi's contributions to Indian cricket and his legacy as a spin bowler are highly regarded. He remains an influential figure in the cricketing world.

Following his demise, numerous Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Suneil Shetty and Sanjay Dutt turned to social media to convey their sorrow and pay tributes to the legendary bowler.



Regarding his family, Bishan Singh Bedi's son is Angad Bedi, an actor who has appeared in Bollywood films and television shows. In the year 2023, Bishan Singh Bedi made a unique and singular appearance in the film "Ghoomer." This movie, directed by R. Balki, also starred his son, Angad Bedi, as well as Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher. Other than that Bedi's son is married to Neha Dhupia, a celebrated Bollywood actress. Bishan Singh Bedi received several awards and recognitions for his contribution to cricket, including the Arjuna Award in 1967 and the Padma Shri in 1972.

