    Leo Collection: Ariesplex theatre in Thiruvananthapuram sets record for highest shows of Vijay starrer

    The Tamil movie Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha, and Sanjay Dutt was released on October 19. The  Ariesplex theatre in Thiruvananthapuram sets record for highest shows of Vijay starrer in Kerala 

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 23, 2023, 5:03 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and featuring leading stars Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, and Trisha, made an impressive mark at the box office on its first day. The film, which marked the reunion of Vijay and Kanagaraj after their 2021 blockbuster "Master," saw a phenomenal reception from fans.

    Leo has collected Rs 51.65 lakhs across 105 shows from Ariesplex in Thiruvananthapuram in the opening weekend. The theatre has achieved this feat with 93 per cent occupancy. Trade analysts had reported that over Rs 50 lakhs were acquired from here on the last day.

    Meanwhile, Leo has become the top-grossing film at Ariesplex. Around 28,500 tickets were sold through advance bookings from here. Through this, the theatre received overall Rs 55 lakh rupees. 10,510 tickets were sold at the theatre on the day of release. Through this, the film earned Rs 17.92 lakh.

    Apart from Vijay, Leo boasts a star-studded cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin, and Gautham Vasudev Menon. The film's music was composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and it was produced by SS Lalit Kumar.

