Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Shah Rukh Khan plays football with AbRam, Aaryan Khan at Mannat garden; video goes viral [WATCH]

    Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a football match with son AbRam in their Mannat garden. Rumors swirl about his potential cameo in 'Toxic' and collaborations with Vishal Bhardwaj, adding to anticipation about his next project

    Shah Rukh Khan plays football with AbRam, Aaryan Khan at Mannat garden; video goes viral [WATCH] ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 7, 2024, 8:34 AM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan, the iconic Bollywood superstar, recently delighted fans by turning his Mannat garden into a football ground for a friendly match with his son, AbRam. The heartwarming scene was captured in a video that surfaced online, shared by a fan account on Instagram. In the footage, Shah Rukh, accompanied by AbRam and others, can be seen donning white tees as they engage in the spirited game, transforming their backyard into a makeshift football field for some quality family time.

    Shah Rukh Khan's passion for football is well-known, with the actor having revealed his avid interest in the sport on numerous occasions. From avidly following football matches, including FIFA World Cups, to showcasing his skills as a footballer during his school days, Shah Rukh's love for the game runs deep. Even after attaining stardom in Bollywood, he continues to indulge in friendly matches with industry friends, highlighting his enduring affection for football.

    ALSO READ: Preity Zinta shares new picture of her twin babies Jai, Gia; celebs shower love

    While the superstar's professional projects have been a subject of speculation, with no official announcement regarding his next venture, rumors suggest exciting possibilities. One such rumor revolves around a potential cameo in Yash's upcoming Kannada film, "Toxic." According to a source quoted by Pinkvilla, Shah Rukh Khan has been approached for a substantial role in the gangster-based actioner, with the character offering significant depth and substance. The decision regarding his involvement is expected within a fortnight, signaling the anticipation surrounding his potential collaboration with the project's team.

    Additionally, speculation is rife about Shah Rukh's purported discussions with acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj for an upcoming project. Furthermore, rumors abound regarding his involvement in projects like 'Tiger vs Pathaan'and a film featuring his daughter, Suhana Khan, hinting at an exciting lineup of potential ventures for the Bollywood luminary.

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2024, 8:34 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Preity Zinta shares new picture of her twin babies Jai, Gia; celebs shower love ATG

    Preity Zinta shares new picture of her twin babies Jai, Gia; celebs shower love

    Miss Japan gives up crown after explosive revelations of affair with a married man - Social media erupts avv

    Miss Japan gives up crown after explosive revelations of affair with a married man - Social media erupts

    Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani announce divorce after 11 years of marriage, will co-parent their daughters RKK

    Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani announce divorce after 11 years of marriage, will co-parent their daughters

    Here how Rajinikanth reacted to Thalapathy Vijay joining politics RBA

    Here's how Rajinikanth reacted to Thalapathy Vijay joining politics

    'Love And War': Ranbir Kapoor's character to have heroism and psychic undertones? Details here RKK

    'Love And War': Ranbir Kapoor's character to have heroism and psychic undertones? Details here

    Recent Stories

    Kerala news live 07 February 2024 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: NIA to pronounce verdict against ISIS operative who planned serial blasts in state today

    Preity Zinta shares new picture of her twin babies Jai, Gia; celebs shower love ATG

    Preity Zinta shares new picture of her twin babies Jai, Gia; celebs shower love

    Rose Day 2024: 6 reasons and significance of giving roses to someone RKK EAI

    Rose Day 2024: 6 reasons and significance of giving roses to someone

    Happy Rose Day 2024 wishes, romantic messages, Facebook/WhatsApp status to share RBA

    Happy Rose Day 2024 wishes, romantic messages, Facebook/WhatsApp status to share

    Daily Horoscope for February 7 2024 Aries Virgo Leo Libra Capricorn Cancer Scorpio Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for February 7, 2024: Good day for Aries, Gemini; difficult day for Scorpio

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon