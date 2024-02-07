Shah Rukh Khan plays football with AbRam, Aaryan Khan at Mannat garden; video goes viral [WATCH]

Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a football match with son AbRam in their Mannat garden. Rumors swirl about his potential cameo in 'Toxic' and collaborations with Vishal Bhardwaj, adding to anticipation about his next project

Shah Rukh Khan, the iconic Bollywood superstar, recently delighted fans by turning his Mannat garden into a football ground for a friendly match with his son, AbRam. The heartwarming scene was captured in a video that surfaced online, shared by a fan account on Instagram. In the footage, Shah Rukh, accompanied by AbRam and others, can be seen donning white tees as they engage in the spirited game, transforming their backyard into a makeshift football field for some quality family time.

Shah Rukh Khan's passion for football is well-known, with the actor having revealed his avid interest in the sport on numerous occasions. From avidly following football matches, including FIFA World Cups, to showcasing his skills as a footballer during his school days, Shah Rukh's love for the game runs deep. Even after attaining stardom in Bollywood, he continues to indulge in friendly matches with industry friends, highlighting his enduring affection for football.

While the superstar's professional projects have been a subject of speculation, with no official announcement regarding his next venture, rumors suggest exciting possibilities. One such rumor revolves around a potential cameo in Yash's upcoming Kannada film, "Toxic." According to a source quoted by Pinkvilla, Shah Rukh Khan has been approached for a substantial role in the gangster-based actioner, with the character offering significant depth and substance. The decision regarding his involvement is expected within a fortnight, signaling the anticipation surrounding his potential collaboration with the project's team.

Additionally, speculation is rife about Shah Rukh's purported discussions with acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj for an upcoming project. Furthermore, rumors abound regarding his involvement in projects like 'Tiger vs Pathaan'and a film featuring his daughter, Suhana Khan, hinting at an exciting lineup of potential ventures for the Bollywood luminary.