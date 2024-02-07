Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Preity Zinta shares new picture of her twin babies Jai, Gia; celebs shower love

    Preity Zinta shares heartwarming photos with her twin kids, Jai and Gia, in Los Angeles. Fans and Bollywood celebs shower love on the adorable family moment

    Preity Zinta recently shared endearing snapshots on her Instagram, capturing affectionate moments with her twin children, Jai and Gia. Having relocated to Los Angeles post her marriage to Gene Goodenough in 2016, Zinta and her husband were blessed with twins through surrogacy.

    The series of photographs depict Preity Zinta donning a radiant smile as she embraces her twins tightly at the threshold of her Los Angeles residence. While the children's faces remain concealed, they exude adorableness in snug attire. Zinta, adorned in a black jacket paired with matching pants and sneakers, radiates joy despite the cold, rainy morning.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Accompanying the visuals, Zinta captioned the post with "Only love Love Love Love #ting," embellished with numerous red heart emojis, signifying her profound affection for her offspring.

    ALSO READ: 'Love And War': Ranbir Kapoor's character to have heroism and psychic undertones? Details here

    Preity Zinta tied the knot with her American beau, Gene Goodenough, in an intimate ceremony on February 29, 2016, in Los Angeles. Despite their relocation, Zinta frequently returns to India. The couple expanded their family in 2021 with the arrival of twins via surrogacy, a boy and a girl.

    The heartwarming post elicited responses from Bollywood celebrities and fans alike. Celina Jaitley and Sophie Choudry, among others, showered the post with heart and evil eye emojis. Fans expressed their affection with comments such as "Sending loads and loads of love" and "Soo lovely preeti ma and twinnies. Cutest post," underscoring the warmth and adoration resonating from the photographs.

