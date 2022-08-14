Shah Rukh Khan joins PM Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign; actor hosts the national flag at Mannat

On the eve of the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan hoist the national flag in Mannat on Sunday.

Shah Rukh Khan has joined hundreds of other Indians in support of the government's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. The actor hoisted the national flag at Mannat in Mumbai. His wife, Gauri Khan took to Instagram to share a photo of the family posing with the flag. In the picture, SRK's sons Aryan Khan and AbRam join PM Modi's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign by hoisting the national flag.

In the picture, Shah Rukh Khan's family can be seen wearing white T-shirts paired with blue denim. Sharing the picture, Gauri wrote, “Happy Independence Day. " The couple's daughter Suhana Khan was not part of the picture because she is busy shooting for her debut, The Archies, a film by Zoya Akhtar.

The picture received many positive comments, one of them wrote, "Wowww." Another said, "Happy Independence Day to your family." A user also said, "Such a nice picture."

A video is also going viral, where we can see Shah Rukh waving to a few fans gathered outside his home, Mannat.

Not just Khan, many Bollywood celebrities have hosted the national flag and participation in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. Some hosted the national flag, while others changed their social media profile photographs to a tricolour flag. Anil Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Kangana Ranaut, and many more celebrities have updated their profile pictures.

About 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign:

It is a Central government programme to encourage Indians to host national flags in their homes from August 13 to 15, ahead of India's 75th Independence Day.