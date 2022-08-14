Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan joins PM Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign; actor hosts the national flag at Mannat

    On the eve of the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan hoist the national flag in Mannat on Sunday.

    Shah Rukh Khan joins PM Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign; actor hosted the national flag at Mannat RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Aug 14, 2022, 7:45 PM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan has joined hundreds of other Indians in support of the government's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. The actor hoisted the national flag at Mannat in Mumbai. His wife, Gauri Khan took to Instagram to share a photo of the family posing with the flag. In the picture, SRK's sons Aryan Khan and AbRam join PM Modi's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign by hoisting the national flag.

    In the picture, Shah Rukh Khan's family can be seen wearing white T-shirts paired with blue denim. Sharing the picture, Gauri wrote, “Happy Independence Day. " The couple's daughter Suhana Khan was not part of the picture because she is busy shooting for her debut, The Archies, a film by Zoya Akhtar.

    Also Read: Was Aamir Khan's father Tahir Hussain, in a relationship with Jiah Khan's mother Rabiya Khan?

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

    The picture received many positive comments, one of them wrote, "Wowww." Another said, "Happy Independence Day to your family." A user also said, "Such a nice picture." 

    A video is also going viral, where we can see Shah Rukh waving to a few fans gathered outside his home, Mannat.

    Also Read: When Rakesh Jhunjhunwala taught Alia Bhatt about stock market

    Not just Khan, many Bollywood celebrities have hosted the national flag and participation in 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. Some hosted the national flag, while others changed their social media profile photographs to a tricolour flag. Anil Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Kangana Ranaut, and many more celebrities have updated their profile pictures.

    About 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign: 
    It is a Central government programme to encourage Indians to host national flags in their homes from August 13 to 15, ahead of India's 75th Independence Day.

    Last Updated Aug 14, 2022, 7:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Was Aamir Khan's father Tahir Hussain, in a relationship with Jiah Khan's mother Rabiya Khan? RBA

    Was Aamir Khan's father Tahir Hussain, in a relationship with Jiah Khan's mother Rabiya Khan?

    When Rakesh Jhunjhunwala taught Alia Bhatt about stock market; here's what the actress said RBA

    When Rakesh Jhunjhunwala taught Alia Bhatt about stock market; here's what the actress said

    Raju Srivastava latest health update: Comedian remains on life support RBA

    Raju Srivastava latest health update: Comedian remains on life support

    WWE World Wrestling Entertainment: Did Ronda Rousey imitate Becky Lynch? The Man answers-ayh

    WWE: Did Ronda Rousey imitate Becky Lynch? 'The Man' answers

    Aamir Khan's film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' faithful Indian adaptation of 'Forrest Gump', says AMPAS RBA

    Aamir Khan's film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' faithful Indian adaptation of 'Forrest Gump', says AMPAS

    Recent Stories

    Maha cabinet expansion: CM Shinde retains Urban Development, Deputy Fadnavis gets Home; know entire list here - adt

    Maha cabinet expansion: CM Shinde retains Urban Development, Deputy Fadnavis gets Home; know entire list here

    Gujarat youth modifies his Jaguar XF on 'Har Ghar Tiranga' theme

    Gujarat youth modifies his Jaguar XF on 'Har Ghar Tiranga' theme

    It surprises me a bit - Carlo Ancelotti on Toni Kroos Ballon d Or snub-ayh

    'It surprises me a bit' - Carlo Ancelotti on Toni Kroos Ballon d'Or snub

    Ethereum Classic Leaps Into Turbulent Arena, says Vijay Dwivedi

    Ethereum Classic Leaps Into Turbulent Arena, says Vijay Dwivedi

    Pictures Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan on second honeymoon in Spain RBA

    Pictures: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan on second honeymoon in Spain

    Recent Videos

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Sometimes, international politics is like a T20 match'

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Sometimes, international politics is like a T20 match'

    Video Icon
    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Politics looks very easy from outside, but it is very demanding'

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Politics looks very easy from outside, but it is very demanding'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, the first Indian woman freedom fighter to be arrested snt

    India@75: Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, the first Indian woman freedom fighter to be arrested

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Perungamanallur, the Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    India@75: Perungamanallur, Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    Video Icon
    Raksha Bandhan 2022 Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar drb

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar

    Video Icon