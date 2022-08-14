Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Was Aamir Khan's father Tahir Hussain, in a relationship with Jiah Khan's mother Rabiya Khan?

    Bangalore, First Published Aug 14, 2022, 5:50 PM IST

    Actress Jiah Khan, who made her Bollywood debut in Ram Gopal Verma's film 'Nishabd' in 2007, was reportedly discovered dead in her Mumbai flat in 2013. Her death has reportedly been deemed a suicide, although her mother, Rabiya, claimed she was killed. She died when she was 25 years old. 

    Jiah was well-known for her brief appearance in Aamir Khan's hit movie 'Ghajini.' Many people believed Aamir Khan cast the late actress Jiah in Ghajini because she allegedly was his step-sister. 

    According to sources, Jiah Khan's mother, former actress Rabiya Khan, was reportedly dating Aamir Khan's father, Tahir Hussain. However, nothing in this regard has been proven during that time. 

    For the uninitiated, Rabiya and Tahir have appeared in multiple films together. Many media reports claimed that Aamir and Jiah's facial characteristics resembled one other. Tahir, Aamir's father, reacted to similar charges in an old interview, calling them unfounded. "As far as I know, Rabiya is married to a Pakistani man," he claimed. Rabiya is a good friend, but we were never married, and Jiah is not my child."

    Indeed, the late actress Jiah denied similar rumours, revealing that she had no idea who her father was and had never questioned her mother about him. "This is entirely incorrect and pure trash," Jiah Khan said. To be honest, I know very little about my father and have never questioned my mother about him. I just knew he was an American."

    Last Updated Aug 14, 2022, 5:50 PM IST
