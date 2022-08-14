Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When Rakesh Jhunjhunwala taught Alia Bhatt about stock market; here's what the actress said

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala died on Sunday, August 14, who was a trader-cum-investor, known as the Big Bull of Dalal Street, and was reported to have a net worth of around $5.8 billion. We revisit the time he was interviewed by Alia Bhatt a few years back.

    When Rakesh Jhunjhunwala taught Alia Bhatt about stock market; here's what the actress said RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Aug 14, 2022, 4:34 PM IST

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, known as the Big Bull of Dalal, passed away on Sunday, August 14. The renowned investor, famed for his 'Midas touch,' died at 62 while suffering from renal problems. 

    Jhunjhunwala had invested in numerous businesses in the nation and a few entertainment-related firms and films. His interview with Alia Bhatt was one of his most popular crossovers in Bollywood.

    Also Read: Raju Srivastava latest health update: Comedian remains on life support

    On Diwali in 2017, the Brahmastra actress doubled as an interviewer. Alia Bhatt was spotted conversing with Rakesh Jhunjhunwala about his life, accomplishments, and other topics. While Alia was interested in his life, she admitted midway through the chat that she was unfamiliar with the financial market.

    Jhunjhunwala helped Alia Bhatt understand the stock market by comparing it with women. “You know stock market is like (a_ woman, always commanding, always mysteries, always uncertain, always volatile, always exciting. So if you want to perform well in the stock market… see stock markets is as much about psychology as about reality. So unless you… I have a temperament where you can adjust to the stock market, you cannot succeed and the only king is the market. There are no other kings in the markets. All those try to become kings of the stock market, go to Arthur Road Jail," he said when Alia interviewed him.

    Also Read: Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani breakup: Is Akanksha Sharma the real reason?

    “So market is the king, and you cannot have a good relationship with the woman by probating her. The only way you can have her is by respecting her, understanding her, and adjusting with her. That is why the market is like a woman. I have two interests in life — markets and women. Both are concerned with four-letter words – markets with the risk and woman with love," he added.

    Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth:
    Jhunjhunwala, a veteran stock investor and the creator of the recently founded Akasa Air, died on Sunday morning in Mumbai after a protracted illness. Mr. Jhunjhunwala, the promoter of Akasa Air, was at the company's public debut a few days ago. He is survived by his wife and three children. Forbes estimates Mr. Jhunjhunwala's net worth at $5.8 billion (roughly 46,000 crore). He was India's 36th richest person.
     

    Last Updated Aug 14, 2022, 4:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Raju Srivastava latest health update: Comedian remains on life support RBA

    Raju Srivastava latest health update: Comedian remains on life support

    WWE World Wrestling Entertainment: Did Ronda Rousey imitate Becky Lynch? The Man answers-ayh

    WWE: Did Ronda Rousey imitate Becky Lynch? 'The Man' answers

    Aamir Khan's film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' faithful Indian adaptation of 'Forrest Gump', says AMPAS RBA

    Aamir Khan's film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' faithful Indian adaptation of 'Forrest Gump', says AMPAS

    India75 7 best iconic patriotic dialogue from Bollywood films RBA

    India@75: 7 best iconic patriotic dialogue from Bollywood films

    Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Report: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor's film collected Rs 27 crore RBA

    Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Report: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor's film collected Rs 27 crore

    Recent Stories

    HOT Video Bhojpuri actress Monalisa and Nirahua romantic song Joban Daba Di Raja ji goes viral RBA

    HOT Video: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa and Nirahua’s romantic song 'Joban Daba Di Raja ji' goes viral (WATCH)

    English Premier League, EPL 2022-23: Tottenham Hotspur has started to go on the right path - Antonio Conte ahead of Chelsea clash-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'Tottenham has started to go on the right path' - Conte ahead of Chelsea clash

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Har Ghar Tiranga feeling is within every Indian'

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Har Ghar Tiranga feeling is within every Indian'

    Har Ghar Tiranga: Government suggestions on how to correctly hoist the National Flag; know details - adt

    Har Ghar Tiranga: Government suggestions on how to correctly hoist the National Flag; know details

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad India has PM who is willing to do what needs to be done

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'India has a PM who is willing to do what needs to be done'

    Recent Videos

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Sometimes, international politics is like a T20 match'

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Sometimes, international politics is like a T20 match'

    Video Icon
    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Politics looks very easy from outside, but it is very demanding'

    S Jaishankar on Asianet News Samvad: 'Politics looks very easy from outside, but it is very demanding'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, the first Indian woman freedom fighter to be arrested snt

    India@75: Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, the first Indian woman freedom fighter to be arrested

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Perungamanallur, the Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    India@75: Perungamanallur, Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    Video Icon
    Raksha Bandhan 2022 Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar drb

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar

    Video Icon