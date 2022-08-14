When Rakesh Jhunjhunwala taught Alia Bhatt about stock market; here's what the actress said

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala died on Sunday, August 14, who was a trader-cum-investor, known as the Big Bull of Dalal Street, and was reported to have a net worth of around $5.8 billion. We revisit the time he was interviewed by Alia Bhatt a few years back.

Jhunjhunwala had invested in numerous businesses in the nation and a few entertainment-related firms and films. His interview with Alia Bhatt was one of his most popular crossovers in Bollywood.

On Diwali in 2017, the Brahmastra actress doubled as an interviewer. Alia Bhatt was spotted conversing with Rakesh Jhunjhunwala about his life, accomplishments, and other topics. While Alia was interested in his life, she admitted midway through the chat that she was unfamiliar with the financial market.

Jhunjhunwala helped Alia Bhatt understand the stock market by comparing it with women. “You know stock market is like (a_ woman, always commanding, always mysteries, always uncertain, always volatile, always exciting. So if you want to perform well in the stock market… see stock markets is as much about psychology as about reality. So unless you… I have a temperament where you can adjust to the stock market, you cannot succeed and the only king is the market. There are no other kings in the markets. All those try to become kings of the stock market, go to Arthur Road Jail," he said when Alia interviewed him.

“So market is the king, and you cannot have a good relationship with the woman by probating her. The only way you can have her is by respecting her, understanding her, and adjusting with her. That is why the market is like a woman. I have two interests in life — markets and women. Both are concerned with four-letter words – markets with the risk and woman with love," he added.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's net worth:

Jhunjhunwala, a veteran stock investor and the creator of the recently founded Akasa Air, died on Sunday morning in Mumbai after a protracted illness. Mr. Jhunjhunwala, the promoter of Akasa Air, was at the company's public debut a few days ago. He is survived by his wife and three children. Forbes estimates Mr. Jhunjhunwala's net worth at $5.8 billion (roughly 46,000 crore). He was India's 36th richest person.

