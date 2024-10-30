Shah Rukh Khan 59th birthday: Gauri Khan to throw grand party at Mannat; Read more

Shah Rukh Khan's 59th birthday on November 2 is set to be a grand celebration, with wife Gauri Khan planning an elegant party for over 250 guests

First Published Oct 30, 2024, 9:57 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 30, 2024, 9:57 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan is set to celebrate his 59th birthday on Saturday, November 2. While fans eagerly await the occasion, reports suggest that SRK and his wife, Gauri Khan, are planning an extravagant celebration to make it unforgettable. It’s been reported that the couple is organizing a grand party to welcome his birthday, followed by an intimate family dinner on the night of his birthday with Gauri, their children, and his mother-in-law.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

Sources shared with India Today that Gauri Khan and SRK’s team have personally extended invitations for the celebration. Over 250 guests are expected at the soirée, including big names like Ranveer Singh, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Atlee, Zoya Akhtar, Farah Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Shalini Passi, Neelam Kothari, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, and sisters Alia and Shaheen Bhatt.

Meanwhile, SRK’s residence, Mannat, is beautifully illuminated for Diwali and his birthday week. A video shared online showcased Mannat decked out in festive lights, with fans gathering outside the iconic home in Mumbai to capture a photo at its doorstep.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh is gearing up for his next film, King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. His daughter Suhana Khan will reportedly also star in the film. Shah Rukh recently confirmed his involvement in the project, which is set to begin filming in January in Budapest. This choice of location was due to its chilly atmosphere, adding the desired ambiance for the film. Abbas Tyrewala, who recently worked on War 2, has crafted the dialogues, with the first draft already completed. SRK, Suhana, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma are all set to start filming at the beginning of the year.

ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiaya 3: Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit's fun video goes viral before grand release [WATCH]

In addition, one of his classic films, Karan Arjun, will make its way back to theaters in November for a special re-release, further fueling excitement among his fans.

