'Kanguva' editor Nishad Yusuf passes away; last post with Suriya goes VIRAL [Photos]

Acclaimed film editor Nishad Yusuf, known for his work in Malayalam and Tamil cinema, was found dead at his Kochi home on October 30. With projects like Kanguva and Bazooka in progress, his sudden passing has left the industry in shock

Nishad Yusuf, the editor of the upcoming film Kanguva, was found dead at his home in Kochi early on Wednesday, October 30. The film industry was shocked by the sudden news, with local authorities now investigating the cause of his death. Nishad's last Instagram post, shared just two days before his passing, has since gained significant attention. In the post, he reminisced about the memorable moments from the recent Kanguva music launch.

In one of the photos, Nishad is seen posing with Kanguva lead actor Suriya and director Siva. In another, he is pictured with Suriya and actor Bobby Deol. Both posts were accompanied by heart emojis, symbolizing his joy and satisfaction over these moments. Fans and colleagues have been revisiting these posts, now viewing them as poignant markers of his final days.

Nishad Yusuf’s Cause of Death Remains Unclear

Reports indicate that Nishad’s body was found in his residence at 2 AM. The police are actively investigating, but no official cause of death has been released yet. The confirmation of his death came from the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) Directors’ Union, which shared a message of condolence on social media.

In a statement on Facebook, FEFKA expressed the film industry's deep sorrow, stating that Nishad’s unexpected passing was a loss that would be difficult for the Malayalam cinema world to process. The organization extended heartfelt condolences, noting his substantial influence on modern Malayalam cinema.

Remembering Nishad Yusuf

Nishad Yusuf was celebrated for his contributions to both Malayalam and Tamil cinema, with credits in successful films like Thallumaala, Unda, One, Saudi Vellakka, and Adios Amigos. He had been working on the highly anticipated Kanguva, set for a November 14 release, at the time of his death.

Alongside Kanguva, Nishad reportedly had additional major projects underway, including Bazooka, starring Mohanlal and Mammootty, as well as Alappuzha Gymkhana.

