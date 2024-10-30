Bhool Bhulaiaya 3: Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit's fun video goes viral before grand release [WATCH]

Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for his next release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, a horror-comedy that brings together a star-studded cast including Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri. Besides the film's storyline, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has made headlines for its upcoming Diwali box-office clash with Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again. Both films are set for a festive release, heightening anticipation among fans.

Ahead of the release, the cast has been promoting the film across various locations, with recent promotions taking place in Lucknow. In a moment that quickly went viral, Kartik Aaryan and Madhuri Dixit were seen dancing to the title track inside a car, a video of which Kartik shared on his Instagram handle. Captioning it with playful wordplay, Kartik wrote about being in “Luck-now” to create this “Madhu-reel,” adding that the film is only “3 Days to Go.” Fans reacted enthusiastically, with one remarking that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to create its own legacy this Diwali, while another commented on Kartik living the dream of every ‘90s kid.

With the release just two days away, the excitement around the film is palpable, as the film is already making its mark in box-office pre-sales. According to the filmmakers, the first day of advance booking has already hit 17,000 tickets, reaching a gross of ₹48 lakh in India alone. Notably, Gujarat has led ticket sales with a gross worth of ₹12 lakh, closely followed by Maharashtra with ₹11 lakh. Should this momentum continue, the film’s advance bookings could potentially reach the ₹1 crore mark by the end of the day.

Major cities like Mumbai and Delhi have already listed showtimes on online platforms, although national cinema chains such as PVR-INOX and Cinepolis are yet to post their listings. Despite this, advance bookings at select non-national cinema chain theaters have already begun.

Kartik Aaryan is set to reprise his role as Rooh Baba from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and will share the screen with Triptii Dimri, the original Manjulika Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit, adding an exciting dynamic to this highly anticipated sequel.

