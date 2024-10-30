'I love you...', Walker Blanco wishes Ananya Panday amid dating speculation

After months of speculation, Ananya Panday's relationship with Walker Blanco has been officially confirmed. On her birthday, Walker shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, sparking excitement among fans

After months of speculation, actress Ananya Panday's boyfriend, Walker Blanco, has officially confirmed their relationship on social media. On Ananya's birthday, Walker shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, featuring a lovely photo of the actress.

In the post, which quickly attracted attention, Walker expressed his feelings, wishing Ananya a happy birthday and describing her as special, ending with a sweet note of love. Fans celebrated the couple’s public announcement, sharing their excitement.

Ananya, dressed in a blue top with subtle pink gloss, has been under public scrutiny regarding her romantic life. She was previously linked to actor Aditya Roy Kapur, with reports suggesting their split earlier this year. Addressing the media's constant focus on Ananya’s dating life, her mother, Bhavana Panday, shared her thoughts during an episode of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3.

The latest season showcased the "Bombay wives," including Bhavana, as they traveled to Delhi to meet new cast members Kalyani Chawla, Shalini Passi, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. During this visit, Bhavana, an alumnus of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), spoke at a campus event where a student asked her about the media's ongoing speculation regarding Ananya's relationships.

Bhavana candidly reflected on her experiences, noting that while she too had been paired with various people in her youth, it did not receive the same media attention. She emphasized that Ananya should live her life normally, just as she and others do. Bhavana stated that she would only feel emotional about Ananya's relationship choices the day her daughter decided to marry and share that news with her. Until then, she wished for Ananya to enjoy her life.

On the professional front, Ananya Panday recently starred in the Netflix thriller CTRL, portraying Nella, a social media influencer entangled in a chaotic world driven by AI. The show, opposite Vihaan Samat’s character Joe, explores issues surrounding data privacy and the effects of AI on personal lives, highlighting a darker perspective on the digital age.

Looking ahead, Ananya will appear in Karan Johar’s untitled film, scheduled for release on March 14, 2025. She will share the screen with Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan, further enhancing her portfolio of high-profile projects.

