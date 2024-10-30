Who is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star Kartik Aaryan dating? Read on

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor Vidya Balan admits she enjoys 'shooting' with her co-star Kartik Aaryan. She says that he is not shy about female attention. 

Who is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star Kartik Aaryan dating? Read on RBA
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 30, 2024, 11:04 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 30, 2024, 11:04 AM IST

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 celebrates Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan's debut onscreen cooperation. Kartik will reprise his role as Rooh Baba, while Vidya will return as Manjulika after 17 years. Their onscreen interaction may be hostile, but their off-screen banter has piqued the interest of many. Earlier, she alluded to his relationship with a mysterious woman, adding that he is constantly on the phone. In an interview with News18, Vidya mentioned that he is single.

During a recent media event, Kartik had a female admirer propose to him with a beautiful poem. Talking about it, Vidya remarked that he enjoys female attention and added, “Anyone who says they hate attention is lying. When people say that and especially actors, male actors and Kartik Aaryan, it’s just a lie (laughs)! No chance! He enjoys it and he should. He isn’t awkward about female attention at all.” 

Responding to her, Kartik giggled and replied, “But when did I say I hate attention? I love it, be it male attention or female attention.”

Vidya came out laughing after hearing his comments. In response, she joked and ended up delivering a major hint about Kartik's relationship status, putting an end to all conjecture. “Great, so he has opened all doors now,” she said. When asked what one piece of advise she would give him, she replied, "The only relationship advice I would like to give him is to get into one and have one."

Vidya went on to say that it was never difficult to break the ice with him because they began off on a humorous note. Recalling the event, she told us, "He's a lot of fun, and I have to say he's a good sport. So I like ribbing him. This camaraderie began before we even started working. I first met him at an awards ceremony, and I'll never forget it. My manager informed me that her niece is a big Kartik fan and enjoyed Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. She asked me to take a photo or video of him if I met him.

She said, "I approached him without exchanging niceties and instructed him to perform a byte. It felt like I'd known him forever. And then I realised: what did I do? I felt like I was commanding him (laughs)! Then I returned to him, greeted him properly, and told him that I, too, enjoyed his video. But that's also how he is, so you feel like you know him.

So, what one attribute about Kartik does she wish to emulate? "Like Kartik, I want to be able to participate in all aspects of filmmaking. I lack the talent and, sadly, patience. I felt like, "Log hai na, kar lenge!" He is not like that. Kartik knows the box office significantly better than I do. If you want to know how many screens Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be launched in, go ask Kartik," Vidya said.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan welcomes Tiger Shroff for exciting Diwali special [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan welcomes Tiger Shroff for exciting Diwali special [WATCH]

Bharti Singh REVEALED this thing about Madhuri Dixit's son Arin Rene; Read on ATG

Bharti Singh REVEALED this thing about Madhuri Dixit's son Arin Rene; Read on

Nayanthara Beyond the Fairytale': Documentary on actress to release on THIS platform ATG

'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale': Documentary on actress to release on THIS platform

Did Ananya Panday's rumored beau Walker Blanco confirmed their relationship on Instagram? Check here RTM

Who is Walker Blanco? Ananya Panday's rumored beau wishes her on Instagram; Check here

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena, fellow contestants call out Shrutika Arjun's 'affected' accent NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena, fellow contestants call out Shrutika Arjun's 'affected' accent

Recent Stories

Latest Zero Neck Blouse Designs for Cotton Sarees anr

Latest Zero Neck Blouse Designs for Cotton Sarees

From KL Rahul to Rishabh Pant: Top players likely to be released before IPL 2025 auction AJR

From KL Rahul to Rishabh Pant: Top players likely to be released before IPL 2025 auction

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan welcomes Tiger Shroff for exciting Diwali special [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan welcomes Tiger Shroff for exciting Diwali special [WATCH]

cricket ICC Test Rankings: Yashasvi Jaiswal climbs, Jasprit Bumrah loses Top Spot scr

ICC Test Rankings: Jaiswal climbs, Bumrah loses top Spot

5 Effective DIY hair packs for dandruff and hair fall RTM

5 Effective DIY hair packs for dandruff and hair fall

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon