Who is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star Kartik Aaryan dating? Read on

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 celebrates Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan's debut onscreen cooperation. Kartik will reprise his role as Rooh Baba, while Vidya will return as Manjulika after 17 years. Their onscreen interaction may be hostile, but their off-screen banter has piqued the interest of many. Earlier, she alluded to his relationship with a mysterious woman, adding that he is constantly on the phone. In an interview with News18, Vidya mentioned that he is single.

During a recent media event, Kartik had a female admirer propose to him with a beautiful poem. Talking about it, Vidya remarked that he enjoys female attention and added, “Anyone who says they hate attention is lying. When people say that and especially actors, male actors and Kartik Aaryan, it’s just a lie (laughs)! No chance! He enjoys it and he should. He isn’t awkward about female attention at all.”

Responding to her, Kartik giggled and replied, “But when did I say I hate attention? I love it, be it male attention or female attention.”

Vidya came out laughing after hearing his comments. In response, she joked and ended up delivering a major hint about Kartik's relationship status, putting an end to all conjecture. “Great, so he has opened all doors now,” she said. When asked what one piece of advise she would give him, she replied, "The only relationship advice I would like to give him is to get into one and have one."

Vidya went on to say that it was never difficult to break the ice with him because they began off on a humorous note. Recalling the event, she told us, "He's a lot of fun, and I have to say he's a good sport. So I like ribbing him. This camaraderie began before we even started working. I first met him at an awards ceremony, and I'll never forget it. My manager informed me that her niece is a big Kartik fan and enjoyed Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. She asked me to take a photo or video of him if I met him.

She said, "I approached him without exchanging niceties and instructed him to perform a byte. It felt like I'd known him forever. And then I realised: what did I do? I felt like I was commanding him (laughs)! Then I returned to him, greeted him properly, and told him that I, too, enjoyed his video. But that's also how he is, so you feel like you know him.

So, what one attribute about Kartik does she wish to emulate? "Like Kartik, I want to be able to participate in all aspects of filmmaking. I lack the talent and, sadly, patience. I felt like, "Log hai na, kar lenge!" He is not like that. Kartik knows the box office significantly better than I do. If you want to know how many screens Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be launched in, go ask Kartik," Vidya said.

