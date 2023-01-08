Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Finally met my grandfather': Urfi Javed jokes on meeting Javed Akhtar

    Urfi Javed, a TV actress and reality show star, uploaded a photo with Javed Akhtar on Sunday (Jan 08)  The actress, who was previously linked to the legendary screenwriter, captioned the shot with a hilarious message. "I finally got to meet my granddad today," she joked.

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 8, 2023, 11:46 AM IST

    Former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed has been described as legendary poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar's granddaughter a million times. Perhaps because the term 'Javed' is used in both. Urfi posted to Instagram on Sunday morning to share photos of herself with Javed Akhtar, writing,' met my grandfather with happy emojis'.  

    Urfi’s caption read, “Finally met my grandfather today. Also, he is a legend, right in the morning, so many people lined up for selfies, but he didn’t refuse anyone, and chatted with everyone with a smile. He was so warm! I’m in awe”.

    Urfi and Javed Akhtar's wife, actress Shabana Azmi, previously acknowledged that they are not related. Urfi also donned a t-shirt with the phrase "Not Javed Akhtar's Granddaughter" written in bold.

    Urfi Javed is an actress and internet star recognised for her eccentric fashion sense. Urfi broke her silence on her unconventional dress choices on Saturday, revealing that she is allergic to clothing.

    Urfi took to Instagram to share a snapshot of her legs covered with boils. "Does anyone else experience terrible allergies in the winter?" she asked in the caption. Urfi Javed is an actress and internet star recognised for her unusual fashion sense and style. Urfi broke her silence on her unconventional dress choices on Saturday, revealing that she is allergic to clothing. Urfi took to Instagram to share a snapshot of her legs covered with boils. "Does anyone else experience terrible allergies in the winter?" she asked in the caption.

    Last Updated Jan 8, 2023, 11:46 AM IST
