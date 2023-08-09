Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Selena Gomez joins Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in LA, flaunts merch in heartwarming support

    Selena Gomez supports BFF Taylor Swift at LA's Eras Tour by wearing merch, sharing selfies, dancing to songs, and bringing a friend's child. The star-studded event also included celebs like Taylor Lautner, Courteney Cox, Emma Stone.

    Selena Gomez proudly displayed her support for her best friend Taylor Swift by attending the fifth day of Taylor's Eras Tour in Los Angeles. The pop stars have been friends for over a decade now. They were seen standing tall beside each other through thick and thin. The iconic pop stars are loved by their fans not only for their extreme talents but also for the friendship they have shown each other over the years.

    For the event, Selena sported a laid-back look, donning a black sweatshirt and a backward-worn black hat. However, what made her outfit particularly special was her choice of attire – the casual black sweatshirt was actually merchandise from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. Selena proudly showcased her devotion to her friend by sharing selfies of herself wearing the sweatshirt adorned with Taylor's tour poster. Accompanying the black and white image was a caption that read, "Another one..," along with a victory sign gesture.

     

    In another snapshot, Selena posed with her adorable dog Daisy. The image captured her playfully pouting as Daisy showered her with affectionate licks. Additionally, Selena shared a photo with her other dog, Winnie, where she stuck her tongue out while her furry companions were by her side. Later on, Selena was spotted wearing the Eras Tour sweatshirt at the concert, visibly enjoying herself as she supported Taylor's performance.

    The online community was treated to a video clip showcasing Selena dancing exuberantly to one of Taylor's hit songs, "22." Furthermore, Selena's kind-hearted gesture of bringing along the daughter of her tanning artist to the tour stop garnered widespread praise and admiration from her fans.

    The LA tour stop of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour also saw a slew of other notable celebrity attendees. Taylor Lautner, Courteney Cox, Emma Stone, Adam Scott, Austin Butler, and Kaia Gerber were among the various familiar faces spotted at the event, further enhancing the star-studded atmosphere of the concert.

