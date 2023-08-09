Mahesh Babu turns 48, receives heartfelt message from wife Namrata Sirodkar

On the occasion of Mahesh Babu's 48th birthday, his wife Namrata Shirodkar expressed her love and wishes for him through a heartfelt Instagram post. She shared an intimate, unseen photograph from their vacation, where Mahesh Babu is sitting on her lap while stargazing on a terrace. Namrata Shirodkar captioned the post with a loving message: "Happy birthday MB!! You, you, and you for today and every day @urstrulymahesh." Their enduring relationship has set an example of strong companionship over their 18 years of marriage.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata's daughter, Sitara Ghattameneni, also extended her birthday wishes. Posting a candid picture from their vacation, Sitara wrote: "Life's greatest adventures are the moments we share together!! Happy birthday Nanna! Love you to the moon and back @urstrulymahesh."

Furthermore, the makers of Mahesh Babu's upcoming film "Guntur Kaaram" released a new poster on his birthday to celebrate the occasion. In the poster, Mahesh Babu is seen wearing a lungi and black shirt with sunglasses, striking a stylish pose while smoking a cigar. The makers wished the superstar a happy birthday and confirmed that the film's release date remains as originally announced, on January 12, 2024. This poster release also put an end to speculation about the film's release date postponement.

"Guntur Kaaram" marks the reunion of Mahesh Babu and director Trivikram Srinivas after a decade. Their previous collaborations, "Athadu" and "Khaleja," were blockbuster hits. Despite initial uncertainties, including script changes, replacement of the female lead, and a change in the cinematographer, the film's production is now progressing smoothly. Pooja Hegde, the original female lead, was replaced by Meenakshii for one of the lead roles, while Sreeleela was cast in Pooja's original role. The film is highly anticipated by fans, and the poster release added to the excitement surrounding its release.

