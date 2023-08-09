Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mahesh Babu turns 48, receives heartfelt message from wife Namrata Sirodkar

    Mahesh Babu's 48th birthday marked by wife Namrata Shirodkar's affectionate gesture - sharing an unseen, intimate photo. The couple's enduring bond continues to inspire fans---by Amrita Ghosh

    Mahesh Babu turns 48, receives heartfelt message from wife Namrata Sirodkar ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 9, 2023, 12:06 PM IST

    On the occasion of Mahesh Babu's 48th birthday, his wife Namrata Shirodkar expressed her love and wishes for him through a heartfelt Instagram post. She shared an intimate, unseen photograph from their vacation, where Mahesh Babu is sitting on her lap while stargazing on a terrace. Namrata Shirodkar captioned the post with a loving message: "Happy birthday MB!! You, you, and you for today and every day @urstrulymahesh." Their enduring relationship has set an example of strong companionship over their 18 years of marriage.

    Mahesh Babu and Namrata's daughter, Sitara Ghattameneni, also extended her birthday wishes. Posting a candid picture from their vacation, Sitara wrote: "Life's greatest adventures are the moments we share together!! Happy birthday Nanna! Love you to the moon and back @urstrulymahesh."

    Furthermore, the makers of Mahesh Babu's upcoming film "Guntur Kaaram" released a new poster on his birthday to celebrate the occasion. In the poster, Mahesh Babu is seen wearing a lungi and black shirt with sunglasses, striking a stylish pose while smoking a cigar. The makers wished the superstar a happy birthday and confirmed that the film's release date remains as originally announced, on January 12, 2024. This poster release also put an end to speculation about the film's release date postponement.

     

    "Guntur Kaaram" marks the reunion of Mahesh Babu and director Trivikram Srinivas after a decade. Their previous collaborations, "Athadu" and "Khaleja," were blockbuster hits. Despite initial uncertainties, including script changes, replacement of the female lead, and a change in the cinematographer, the film's production is now progressing smoothly. Pooja Hegde, the original female lead, was replaced by Meenakshii for one of the lead roles, while Sreeleela was cast in Pooja's original role. The film is highly anticipated by fans, and the poster release added to the excitement surrounding its release.

    ALSO READ: Rape convict Shiney Ahuja gets clearance to renew his passport for ten years; Know details

    Last Updated Aug 9, 2023, 12:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Leonardo DiCaprio and Love Island star Arabella Chi's joint appearance in Ibiza sparks 'dating' rumours ADC

    Leonardo DiCaprio and Love Island star Arabella Chi's joint appearance in Ibiza sparks 'dating' rumours

    Kanye West opens his shirt in middle of road to change outfit; Know details vma

    Kanye West opens his shirt in middle of road to change outfit; Know details

    Raven Symone opens up on having seizures due to breast reduction and liposuction surgeries at 18 vma

    Raven Symone opens up on having seizures due to breast reduction and liposuction surgeries at 18

    Sadhguru on Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2' getting A certificate; here's what he said RBA

    Sadhguru on Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2' getting A certificate; here's what he said

    Rape convict Shiney Ahuja gets clearance to renew his passport for ten years; Know details vma

    Rape convict Shiney Ahuja gets clearance to renew his passport for ten years; Know details

    Recent Stories

    Leonardo DiCaprio and Love Island star Arabella Chi's joint appearance in Ibiza sparks 'dating' rumours ADC

    Leonardo DiCaprio and Love Island star Arabella Chi's joint appearance in Ibiza sparks 'dating' rumours

    Fascinating tale of 'Tuna Tyler': US man wears tuna fish juice as cologne, eats 15 cans a week - WATCH

    Fascinating tale of 'Tuna Tyler': US man wears tuna fish juice as cologne, eats 15 cans a week - WATCH

    Kanye West opens his shirt in middle of road to change outfit; Know details vma

    Kanye West opens his shirt in middle of road to change outfit; Know details

    Fatal mishap: Italian cheesemaker dies after being crushed by thousands of cheese wheels snt

    Fatal mishap: Italian cheesemaker dies after being crushed by thousands of cheese wheels

    History textbooks in Russia released; Laud rationale for Ukraine invasion AJR

    History textbooks in Russia released; Laud rationale for Ukraine invasion

    Recent Videos

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon