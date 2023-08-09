Rape convict Shiney Ahuja gets clearance to renew his passport for ten years; Know details

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In June 2009, Shiney Ahuja's domestic help filed an official complaint against the 'Gangster' fame Bollywood actor. She alleged that she got raped by him at his house in Mumbai. Since then, the actor is in a trial and facing all these accusations.

    The Bombay High Court on Tuesday permitted Bollywood actor Shiney Ahuja, convicted in 2011 for raping his domestic help and currently out on bail, to get his passport renewed for a period of ten years. A single bench of Justice Amit Borkar noted that Ahuja, who got sentenced to seven years in jail by a court here, has been complying with the conditions imposed on him while he was granted bail in 2011. The 48-year-old actor had filed an application in the HC stating that his passport is getting renewed by authorities only for one year, which caused many hardships. Justice Borkar noted that during the pendency of the appeal for suspension of the sentence, the key travel document of Ahuja got renewed on more than six occasions.

    The High Court said, "There is no violation of bail conditions. The applicant has made out a case for direction to the passport authority to renew the passport for ten years." It only was in June 2009 when the domestic help of bollywood actor Shiney Ahuja lodged a complaint alleging she got raped by him at his house in Mumbai. Shiney, arrested on June 14, 2009, was convicted by a trial court in March 2011 for the offence punishable under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code and directed to undergo rigorous imprisonment for seven years.

    He then filed an appeal in the HC and sought suspension of the sentence and to get released on bail. The HC granted him bail in April 2011. While initially, the HC said Ahuja had to seek the court’s permission to travel abroad, the condition was later relaxed and was allowed to go overseas as and when required.

