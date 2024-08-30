Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Saripodhaa Sanivaaram movie: 10 reasons to watch the Nani-starrer film

    'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram' was released in theatres on August 29, 2024, and here are 10 reasons to watch it.

    First Published Aug 30, 2024, 8:31 AM IST

    'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram' is a 2024 Indian Telugu-language vigilante action thriller film written and directed by Vivek Athreya, and produced by D. V. V. Danayya under the banner DVV Entertainment. Nani acts in the film alongside S. J. Suryah, Priyanka Mohan, Abhirami, Aditi Balan, P. Sai Kumar, and Subhalekha Sudhakar. The film was released in theatres on August 29, 2024, and here are 10 reasons to watch 'Saripoda Saanivaaram'.

    Unique storyline

    The film offers a fresh and engaging narrative that explores the complexities of human relationships.

    Exceptional performances

    The cast delivers outstanding performances, bringing depth and nuance to their characters.

    Emotional resonance

    The movie masterfully evokes emotions, making viewers laugh, cry, and reflect on their lives.

    Socially relevant themes

    Saripoda Saanivaaram tackles important issues like love, loss, and self-discovery, resonating with audiences.

    Beautiful cinematography

    The film's visuals are stunning, capturing the beauty of its settings and elevating the storytelling.

    Memorable characters

    The characters are well-developed, relatable, and memorable, making investing in their journeys easy.

    Authentic dialogue

    The conversations feel natural and authentic, adding to the film's realism.

    Music and soundtrack

    The movie features a captivating soundtrack that complements the narrative and enhances the emotional impact.

    Cultural significance

    Saripoda Saanivaaram offers a glimpse into the culture and traditions of its setting, providing a unique perspective.

    Critical acclaim

    The film has received positive reviews from critics, solidifying its reputation as a must-watch movie.

    The film was released in Telugu, with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, all titled Surya's Saturday. Netflix purchased the film's digital streaming rights. Zee Telugu has secured broadcasting rights to the film.

