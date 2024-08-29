Who is richer? Deepika Padukone or Ranveer Singh? A look into their net worth

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to welcome their first child together in September and ahead of that it is reported that they will welcome their baby in their new house worth Rs 100 crore.

The power couple has made a prominent name in the film industry and has a joint net worth of Rs 744 crore. Having said that, let us have a look at who contributes more to the combined net worth.

Ranveer Singh is currently at the zenith of his career, therefore it's no doubt that his net worth is increasing. According to sources, from his films, endorsements, and shoots the actor earns approximately Rs 245 crore. Ranveer Singh also has an intriguing automobile collection, which includes Range Rover, Aston Martin, Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz, and Lamborghini. Meanwhile, his fancy vanity van costs Rs 80 lakhs.

Deepika Padukone has a net worth of INR 500 crore. The actress charges INR 30 crore for each film role, with a monthly salary of INR 3 crore and an annual revenue of around INR 40 crore. Notably, she paid INR 10 crore in taxes for the fiscal year 2016–2017. Deepika also charges a high amount for brand endorsements, at INR 8 crore for each transaction. Her net worth increased by 40% in the last three years.

Ranveer purchased a luxurious house in Mumbai. He and his wife, Deepika Padukone, spent Rs 119 crore on a magnificent home in one of the city's most upscale neighborhoods. He also owns a villa in Alibaug valued at Rs 22 crore, as well as properties in Khar and Prabhadevi.

