Did Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad break-up? Here's what we know

Hrithik Roshan has often made headlines not just for his professional achievements but also for his personal life, especially his relationship with actress-singer Saba Azad. Recently, rumors of their breakup have sparked widespread speculation among fans

Hrithik Roshan, known for his stellar work in the film industry, has also been in the spotlight due to his personal life. His highly publicized divorce from Sussanne Khan and his relationship with actress-singer Saba Azad, who is 12 years younger than him, have garnered significant attention. Hrithik and Saba were in a relationship for some time, with Hrithik confirming their bond by attending major events together and sharing pictures with Saba on social media. Saba was also frequently seen spending time with the Roshan family, leading fans to appreciate their pairing.

However, recent reports suggest that Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad may have parted ways. Speculation about their breakup has been growing, especially since the couple has not been seen together in public for some time. Hrithik has been attending major events alone, including Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, fueling rumors of a rift between the two. When Hrithik attended the funeral of Farah Khan's mother by himself, it further heightened suspicions.

ALSO READ: Siddique sexual assault case: Police gather key evidence, hotel register confirms stay on alleged assault date

Adding to the speculation, Saba Azad recently hinted at difficulties in her professional life through an Instagram post. She mentioned that her relationship with Hrithik had negatively impacted her career, as people assumed she didn't need work because she was dating a prominent actor. Saba, who is also a voice-over artist, revealed that she has struggled to find work since her relationship with Hrithik became public.

It seems that the pressures of balancing love and career may have led Saba to end her relationship with Hrithik. Fans are now wondering what caused this unexpected turn in their relationship, especially after they appeared so close for so long.

Latest Videos