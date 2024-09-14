Chana Chaat to Dhokla: 5 Nutritious evening snacks your kids will enjoy and love

Looking for healthy evening snacks for kids? Discover these five nutritious and delicious options, from savory upma to fruity chaat, that will keep them satisfied and energized.



Looking for nutritious evening snacks your kids will love? Try these delicious options that are both healthy and flavorful. From savory dishes to refreshing salads, these snacks are perfect for keeping your kids satisfied and energized in the evening.

Vegetable Upma

A savory South Indian dish made from semolina, mixed with colorful vegetables and mild spices. It’s nutritious and packed with fiber and vitamins, making it a wholesome evening snack for kids.

Chana Chaat

A tangy and spicy salad made from boiled chickpeas, chopped onions, tomatoes, and a sprinkle of chaat masala. It's rich in protein and fiber, providing a tasty and satisfying snack option.

Fruit Chaat

Mix together seasonal fruits like apples, bananas, and pomegranates with a dash of chaat masala and lemon juice. This refreshing fruit salad is loaded with vitamins and antioxidants that kids will enjoy.

Moong Dal Chilla

Savory pancakes made from moong dal (green gram) and spices. They’re a great source of protein and can be filled with grated vegetables for added nutrition and taste.

Dhokla

A delicious cake cooked through steaming rice and chickpea flour. It makes a nutritious snack that is high in iron and protein because it is fluffy, light, and gently spiced.

