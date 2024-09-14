Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 must-try breakfast dishes in Bengaluru

    Bengaluru is a melting pot of cultures, with people from all over India and the world calling it home. This diversity is reflected in the city's vibrant culinary scene, offering a wide array of cuisines and flavours.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 14, 2024, 4:27 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 14, 2024, 4:27 PM IST

    Bengaluru Breakfast

    Wherever you go in Bengaluru, you'll find certain snacks available everywhere, from street vendors to five-star hotels. Let's take a look at some of these popular snacks.

    article_image2

    1. Idli-Vada

    Idli and Vada are iconic breakfast dishes in Bengaluru. You can find delicious idlis even from street vendors. There are various types of idlis available, including rave idli, plate idli, mini idli, and chiblu idli. Some people prefer uddina vada or masala vada with their idlis. Idli-vada is typically served with chutney and sambar.

    article_image3

    2. Dosa

    Another popular breakfast option in Bengaluru is dosa. You'll find a variety of dosas, including masala dosa, rave dosa, plain dosa, and khali dosa, available everywhere. In some parts of Bengaluru, you can even find neer dosa. Coconut chutney and potato palya make a great combination with dosa.

    article_image4

    3. Puri-Saagu

    Puri and saagu are also readily available in most hotels across Bengaluru. The combination of dipping puri into the vegetable-based saagu offers a unique and satisfying taste. Puri pairs perfectly with coconut chutney. If you enjoy fried dishes, you'll definitely love Bengaluru's puri-saagu.

    article_image5

    4. Lemon Rice

    Some people specifically crave rice dishes for breakfast. Chitranna, also known as lemon rice, is a popular choice. The taste of chitranna from roadside stalls is unmatched. Those looking for a filling breakfast often opt for chitranna. If you find chitranna a bit dry, you can always ask for some coconut chutney.

    article_image6

    5. South Indian Breakfast

    Other popular breakfast options in Bengaluru include bisi bele bath, puliyogare, vangi bath, Pongal, and pulao. Bisi bele bath is a rice dish with a variety of vegetables, often topped with spicy boondi. Puliyogare is a tangy and sweet rice dish with tamarind, jaggery, and coconut. Vangi bath features eggplant as the star ingredient. Pongal comes in both sweet and savory varieties. Pulao is a flavorful rice dish prepared with vegetables.

    article_image7

    Other Breakfast Options

    Recently, paratha, aloo paratha, samosa, vada pav, and kachori have also become popular breakfast choices in some parts of Bengaluru. Along with these, chow (a savory dish made with puffed rice and spices) is another popular breakfast item. People often enjoy a cup of tea or coffee with their breakfast.

