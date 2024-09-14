Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala weather update: 6 districts to experience moderate rainfall today

    The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an alert for potential rain in 6 districts of Kerala today (Sept 14), including Ernakulam, Kollam, and Idukki. Moderate rain (5-15mm/hour) and strong winds (up to 30 km/h) are expected. No red, orange, or yellow alerts have been issued. 

    Kerala weather update: 6 districts to experience moderate rainfall on September 14 dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 14, 2024, 4:28 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 14, 2024, 4:28 PM IST

    The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an alert for potential rain in Kerala today (September 14). According to the department's notice, rainfall is expected in six districts, including Ernakulam, over the coming hours. The advisory, released after 1 PM, indicates that Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam are likely to experience rain over the next three hours. Although rain was reported in the capital city this morning, no red, orange, or yellow weather alerts have been issued for any districts today, providing some reassurance.

    Weather forecast for the next three hours

    The Meteorological Department predicts moderate rain (5-15mm/hour) in isolated areas of Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam districts. Additionally, strong winds with speeds reaching up to 30 km/h are expected. In contrast, light rain is anticipated in isolated areas of Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts.

    Fishermen advisory

    The department has confirmed that there are no restrictions on fishing activities in the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coastal areas for today (14/09/2024).

    Special weather advisory

    From 14/09/2024 to 18/09/2024: Strong winds with speeds ranging from 45 to 55 km/h, and occasionally up to 65 km/h, are expected in the western parts of the southwest Arabian Sea and the adjoining central-west Arabian Sea.

    On 14/09/2024 and 15/09/2024: There is a potential for strong winds with speeds ranging from 45 to 55 km/h, and occasionally up to 65 km/h, along with adverse weather conditions in the Gulf of Mannar, the southern Tamil Nadu coast, and the adjoining Kanyakumari region.

