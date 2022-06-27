Sapna Chaudhary's latest Insta Reel gets viral; take a look

The most recent dance video Sapna Chaudhary posted on Instagram is rapidly gaining popularity. The Haryanvi dancing queen is seen in her most recent reel shaking a leg to the Sonotekmusic song Chaki Niche Bhoot.

The dancer has a veil and is decked out in an aqua blue suit. She has blue and golden bangles matching her outfit. According to her fans, the dancer's expressions in the reel are to die for, and it appears that she is seated inside the car while it is being recorded.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy

The video has received more than 31k likes and 450+ comments in less than 24 hours. Her comment section is flooded with internet users. A user wrote, “No.1 actress is Sapna Chaudhary.” Another user wrote, “very good mam, I like you very much." Have a look at the video. The song Chaki Niche Bhoot was released on June 20 and it is among the trending songs on YouTube. The music video is in the 11th spot at the moment. In the music video, Sapna is wearing a black lehenga and is surrounded by ghosts.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy beach holiday; couple at Turks and Caicos Islands

After her appearance on Big Boss, Sapna Chaudhary, who was already very well-liked in Haryana and the surrounding states, gained widespread recognition. The most popular version of her song, Meri Aakhya ka Yo Kajal, is still available.