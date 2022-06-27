Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy; star couple to welcome baby 2 months after wedding

Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy on Instagram by posting a picture of her sonography with Ranbir Kapoor in the background.

First-time parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting a child. Alia shared a picture of her scan on Instagram on Monday morning to announce her pregnancy. The actress shared a photo of herself undergoing sonography, while Ranbir Kapoor watches her.

Alia can be seen lying on the hospital bed with Ranbir in the background, the couple gazing at the screen. "Our baby..... coming soon," she wrote as the photo's caption.

At the Shamshera trailer premiere, Ranbir Kapoor spoke with the media and was chatty throughout. The actor's remarks about his wife Alia Bhatt were the event's high point, in addition to the launch of the trailer, of course. Also Read: Here's how Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacted to Salman Khan's reply at IIFA 2022

According to news agency, Ranbir Kapoor said he "couldn't have asked for a better life partner." He remembered saying that marriage is like dal chawal for pachaas saal (50 years) until you die in his 2013 movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. In the year 2022, Ranbir Kapoor declared that "dal-chawal is the best." Also Read: Vikram box office collection: On Day 24, Kamal Haasan's film enters Rs 400-crore club