Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Day 6 Box Office collection

Biggest Diwali 2024 clash

Ajay Devgn's 'Singham Again' and Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' are creating a buzz at the box office, marking the biggest clash of 2024

Singham Again's 5-day earnings

'Singham Again' earned ₹43.5 crore, ₹42.5 crore, ₹35.75 crore, ₹18 crore, and ₹14 crore on its first five days, respectively

Singham Again's total collection

'Singham Again' saw a drop on day 6, collecting ₹10.25 crore, bringing its total to ₹164 crore

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's 5-day earnings

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' collected ₹36.6 crore, ₹38.4 crore, ₹35.20 crore, ₹17.8 crore, and ₹15.91 crore in its first five days

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's total collection

As per Sacnilk, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' collected ₹10.50 crore on day 6, taking its total to ₹143.91 crore

What's next?

The competition between 'Singham Again' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is fierce. It will be interesting to see their weekend collections

