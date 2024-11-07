Arjun Kapoor reflects on loneliness, growth amid breakup with Malaika Arora; Read on

Last month, Arjun Kapoor confirmed the rumors that he and Malaika Arora have ended their relationship. During a promotional event for Singham Again, he acknowledged the breakup without directly discussing it. In a recent interview, he didn’t delve into specific details but did touch on the subject of loneliness. Reflecting on an earlier interview, Arjun spoke about the challenges he faced with loneliness, especially following his mother's death and his sister Anshula’s move for studies. Although he noted that he has moved past that mindset, he admitted to not feeling completely okay in recent years.

Arjun recalled struggling with loneliness in 2014 while his career was on the rise. He shared that the loss of his mother and his sister’s relocation had left him feeling isolated at the time. Looking back, he expressed that while he is in a different headspace now, he realized the importance of addressing his mental well-being.

Arjun explained that he had to prioritize self-care, clarifying that he doesn’t see this as selfishness. He pointed out that his feelings of unease stemmed not only from loneliness but also from various life events and relationships he’d been through. The Ishaqzaade actor emphasized that he didn’t want his personal struggles to negatively affect his relationships or his partner. He believes that while relationships are fulfilling, individuals need to work on their personal issues independently and not allow these to impact others.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan to reunite for Mani Ratnam's next amid divorce rumours? Read on

He also highlighted the importance of personal growth, noting that every day presents an opportunity to address new challenges, whether single or in a relationship. He suggested that respecting the privacy of his relationships remains a priority, as he doesn’t believe in linking his past struggles to his present circumstances.

Arjun and Malaika made their relationship official in 2019 and dated for a few years before news of their split surfaced. Despite the breakup, Arjun reportedly supported Malaika following her stepfather’s unexpected death, showcasing his continued respect and support for her during a difficult time.

Latest Videos