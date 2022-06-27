Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy beach holiday; couple at Turks and Caicos Islands

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas took some time off from their hectic schedules for a romantic weekend getaway to the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas took time off from their busy schedule for a romantic weekend getaway to the Turks and Caicos Islands. The actress has now taken to social media to share a glimpse of their vacation with fans.

Priyanka shared a series of romantic pictures. In one, she can be seen pecking Nick Jonas. In another, the two enjoy a perfectly blissful time in a yacht. They also pose together by the beach. In other pictures, we can see Priyanka lazying by the pool or running toward the sea. They can also be seen enjoying coconut water.

Check out the pictures here:

Ranveer Singh, Priyanka's co-star, tweeted an evil eye and then a heart. Along with calling the couple "cute" and "lovely," many fans also used the heart and fire emojis.

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, a daughter of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, was born recently. In a statement made on Mother's Day, Priyanka said, "On this Mother's Day, we can't help but think back on the past few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. Our infant girl has spent more than 100 days in the NICU and is now at home.

Nick stated, "I think that what we shared on social media was just kind of the feeling that we had, the gratitude obviously to have our baby home," in a different interview with People Magazine. but also for every single person who shared her journey while she was in the hospital. In many ways, it's eye-opening. And I believe it was crucial for us to simply share that.

Additionally, let people know they are not alone in their struggles, whether they are dealing with diabetes, a similar situation to what we experienced, or any other difficulties. And thankful to have Pri as a teammate who has been and continues to be a rock.