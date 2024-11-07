Assam's Mahabhairab Temple: Shivling Carved from Rare 'Living Stone'

spirituality
The Mahabhairav Temple in Tezpur, Assam, houses one of Asia's largest Shivlings.
Asura King Bana or Banasura established the Mahabhairab Temple in Tezpur, Assam, during Dwapara Yuga. It's considered a unique center of Shiva worship.
The Shivling in Mahabhairav Temple is believed to be self-manifested, known as 'Swayambhu,' adding to its mystique. As per legend, the Shivling is made of 'Living Stone'.
Parts of the temple were destroyed over time. The Ahom kings later rebuilt it, restoring its glory.
The Shivling is believed to continuously grow, making it even more unique. Devotees believe this growth is natural, not man-made.
Mahabhairab Temple receives 5,000-7,000 devotees daily, increasing to lakhs during Shravan month.
Special prayers and Rudrabhishek are performed during Shravan. Devotees offer water, milk, and bilva leaves to the Shivling.