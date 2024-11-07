spirituality

Assam's Mahabhairab Temple: Shivling Carved from Rare 'Living Stone'

The Mahabhairav Temple in Tezpur, Assam, houses one of Asia's largest Shivlings.

When was the temple established?

Asura King Bana or Banasura established the Mahabhairab Temple in Tezpur, Assam, during Dwapara Yuga. It's considered a unique center of Shiva worship.

Self-manifested Shivling

The Shivling in Mahabhairav Temple is believed to be self-manifested, known as 'Swayambhu,' adding to its mystique. As per legend, the Shivling is made of 'Living Stone'.

When was the temple rebuilt?

Parts of the temple were destroyed over time. The Ahom kings later rebuilt it, restoring its glory.

What's special about the Shivling?

The Shivling is believed to continuously grow, making it even more unique. Devotees believe this growth is natural, not man-made.

Large gathering of devotees

Mahabhairab Temple receives 5,000-7,000 devotees daily, increasing to lakhs during Shravan month.

Special prayers during Shravan

Special prayers and Rudrabhishek are performed during Shravan. Devotees offer water, milk, and bilva leaves to the Shivling.

