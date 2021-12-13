  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sanya Malhotra-Fatima Sana Shaikh to be seen in Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur , read details

    Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. Now the movie has two need additions that is Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. Read to know complete details about the same. 
     

    Sanya Malhotra-Fatima Sana Shaikh to be seen in Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur , read details SCJ
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 13, 2021, 4:36 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Rejoice, fans of Sam Bahadur. The movie now has two new additions to the list that is Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra who are set to take challenging roles in  RSVP, and Meghna Gulzar's next movie Sam Bahadur.  

    The story of Sam Bahadur has been based on the life and times of the valiant Sam Manekshaw, who has been one of the biggest war heroes and also coincides with director Meghna Gulzar's birthday.  

    Manekshaw's military career had extended for four decades and five wars. He has been the first Indian Army officer to have been given the promotion to the rank of Field Marshal, and the victory of the Indian Army in the 1971 Indo-Pak war was also under his command as the Chief of Army Staff. It is interesting to note that this year also commemorates 50 years to the 1971 war.

    Meghna Gulzar had commented on the new addition and said that she has much to celebrate... There is pride in the commemoration of 50 years of the historic win of our forces in the 1971 War. She also said that it has been  very exciting to have Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh join the team of Sam Bahadur.  Both their roles in the film required a great deal of sensitivity, dignity and composure". Also read: Meghna Gulzar Birthday: 05 movies you must NOT miss of this filmmaker

    Vicky Kaushal also said that “Sanya and Fatima with their characters bring more character and substance to the story of SamBahadur and, he is very excited to be working with them together for the first time. Their characters have been one of the most influential personalities we have heard about, and now, the audience will witness the story of their valour, commitment and resilience.. He welcomes  both of them to the Manekshaw family and look forward to sharing the screen with two of the most talented and diligent actors of this generation. Also read: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's royal wedding: Actress walks down aisle with her gorgeous sisters [PHOTOS]
     

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2021, 4:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Harnaaz Sandhu says Chak de phatte India after winning Miss Universe 2021 crown Watch viral clip gcw

    'Chak de phatte, India': Harnaaz Sandhu after winning Miss Universe 2021 crown; Watch viral clip

    Happy birthday Taylor Swift: 5 songs of singer that talk about relationships SCJ

    Happy birthday Taylor Swift: 5 songs of singer that talk about relationships

    Alia Bhatt recreates Kareena Kapoor iconic Poo scene, starring Ranveer Singh Ibrahim Ali Khan watch drb

    Alia Bhatt recreates Kareena Kapoor’s iconic ‘Poo’ scene, starring Ranveer Singh, Ibrahim Ali Khan; watch

    Miss Universe 2021: Lara Dutta proud of Harnaaz Sandhu congratulates her on being crowned drb

    Miss Universe 2021: Lara Dutta’s ‘proud’ of Harnaaz Sandhu; congratulates her on being crowned

    Miss Universe 2021 India Harnaaz Sandhu wins the CROWN beats Paraguay and South Africa

    Miss Universe 2021: India’s Harnaaz Sandhu wins the CROWN; beats Paraguay and South Africa

    Recent Stories

    Harnaaz Sandhu says Chak de phatte India after winning Miss Universe 2021 crown Watch viral clip gcw

    'Chak de phatte, India': Harnaaz Sandhu after winning Miss Universe 2021 crown; Watch viral clip

    DRDO successfully tests long-range Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo gcw

    DRDO successfully tests long-range 'Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo'

    NC chief Farooq Abdullah agrees with Rajnath Singh's remark on partition calls it Historical mistake gcw

    'Historical mistake': NC chief Farooq Abdullah agrees with Rajnath Singh's remark on partition

    Happy birthday Taylor Swift: 5 songs of singer that talk about relationships SCJ

    Happy birthday Taylor Swift: 5 songs of singer that talk about relationships

    CBSE drops controversial passage from Class 10 English paper gcw

    CBSE drops controversial passage from Class 10 English paper; Read full statement

    Recent Videos

    Formula One Abu Dhabi GP From F1 driver Jos Verstappen's son to 2021 champion look back at max verstappen journey

    From F1 driver’s son to 2021 Champion: Here’s a look back at Max Verstappen’s journey

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters: We have to admit that every game will be hard for KBFC - Ivan Vukomanovic after SCEB draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: We have to admit that every game will be hard for KBFC - Ivan Vukomanovic after SCEB draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal needs to improve, including the coaches and the players - Jose Manuel Diaz after Kerala Blasters draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB needs to improve, including the coaches and the players - Jose Manuel Diaz after KBFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 26): SC East Bengal stays winless following 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 27): East Bengal stays winless following 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters

    Video Icon
    Fans in Karnataka celebrate Rajinikanth's birthday in a unique way ycb

    Fans in Karnataka celebrate Rajinikanth's birthday in a unique way

    Video Icon