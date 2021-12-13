Sanya Malhotra-Fatima Sana Shaikh to be seen in Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur , read details

Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. Now the movie has two need additions that is Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. Read to know complete details about the same.

Rejoice, fans of Sam Bahadur. The movie now has two new additions to the list that is Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra who are set to take challenging roles in RSVP, and Meghna Gulzar's next movie Sam Bahadur.

The story of Sam Bahadur has been based on the life and times of the valiant Sam Manekshaw, who has been one of the biggest war heroes and also coincides with director Meghna Gulzar's birthday.

Manekshaw's military career had extended for four decades and five wars. He has been the first Indian Army officer to have been given the promotion to the rank of Field Marshal, and the victory of the Indian Army in the 1971 Indo-Pak war was also under his command as the Chief of Army Staff. It is interesting to note that this year also commemorates 50 years to the 1971 war.

Meghna Gulzar had commented on the new addition and said that she has much to celebrate... There is pride in the commemoration of 50 years of the historic win of our forces in the 1971 War. She also said that it has been very exciting to have Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh join the team of Sam Bahadur. Both their roles in the film required a great deal of sensitivity, dignity and composure".

Vicky Kaushal also said that "Sanya and Fatima with their characters bring more character and substance to the story of SamBahadur and, he is very excited to be working with them together for the first time. Their characters have been one of the most influential personalities we have heard about, and now, the audience will witness the story of their valour, commitment and resilience.. He welcomes both of them to the Manekshaw family and look forward to sharing the screen with two of the most talented and diligent actors of this generation.


