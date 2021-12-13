Meghna Gulzar Birthday: 05 movies you must NOT miss of this filmmaker

Meghna Gulzar is the daughter of poet and lyricist Gulzar and veteran actress Raakhee. She was born on December 12, 1973, in Mumbai. Meghna is one of the leading filmmakers of Bollywood who have directed top actors of the industry such as Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt among others. Before making her debut as a screenwriter in 1999 with ‘Hu Tu Tu’ (her father, Gulzar’s movie), Meghna Gulzar worked as a freelance writer for a newspaper as well as a cinema publication. She made her mark as a filmmaker in 2002 with her directorial debut ‘Filhaal’. However, after taking a sabbatical for eight long years, Meghna Gulzar directed the 2015 film 'Talvar' which was based on the real-life ‘Aarushi Talwar murder case’. However, her profitable project was ‘Raazi’ which saw Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles in the patriotic thriller movie. She is presently filming ‘Sam Bahadur’ starring Vicky Kaushal. On her birthday, here are some of her best movies:

Filhaal (2000)

Filhaal marked the debut of Meghna Gulzar in the film industry as a director. This movie featured actors Sushmita Sen, Sanjay Suri and Tabu in the lead roles. The film revolved around the story of a devastated woman who cannot conceive a child. Then, her best friend comes in support of her and becomes the surrogate mother. While surrogacy may now be normal, back in the days when the film was made, it was quite a topic to work on.

Just Married (2007)

This movie stars Fardeen Khan and Esha Deol. It was released in the year 2007. The film is about a couple who got married through an arranged marriage who wish to make their marriage work but face awkward situations and moments while they are on their honeymoon.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut gets emotional after watching Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak trailer (Video)

Talvar (2015)

This Irrfan Khan starrer movie is based on a real-life incident. Meghna Gulzar received critical appreciation for this film which was based on the real-life double mother of a young teenage girl and her house help, which shook the country in the year 2008.

Raazi (2018)

Set in the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, ‘Raazi’ features Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. It is a film that shows the story of an Indian spy woman who is married to a Pakistani army officer and fetches information for the national security of India. This film won many awards including Best film, director, actress, et al.

Chhapaak (2020)

Another film of Meghna Gulzar which is based on a real-life story is Chhapaak. The film is the story of Laxmi Agrawal, a survivor of an acid attack. Deepika Padukone ne played the main role in this film.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone: Cinema has an impact on people's thought process