    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge's empowering speech

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared an inspirational message made by Jennifer Coolidge at the Critics' Choice Awards amid myositis rehabilitation and severe harassment.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge's empowering speech
    First Published Jan 18, 2023, 10:11 AM IST

    Telugu star Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in awe of The White Lotus actress Jennifer Coolidge. On Sunday, Jennifer delivered an empowering speech after taking home the Critics Choice Award for best supporting actress in a drama series for her role in HBO’s The White Lotus as the wildly rich Tanya McQuoid. After taking the stage and accepting her trophy, Jennifer reflected on her celebrated performance after a period of lull in her career.

    “I just want to say to all the people out there, for anyone who’s sort of given up hope: I hope this gives you inspiration,” Jennifer said. “It’s not over ’til it’s over. It’s not over ’til you’re dead.” Her passionate speech touched many people throughout the world, including Samantha, who is presently suffering myositis, an autoimmune condition. Samantha posted Jennifer's remarks to her Instagram stories on Tuesday, accompanied with a fire emoji.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge's empowering speech

    Recently, a Twitter page posted a photo of Samantha and claimed she “lost" her charm and glow after her myositis diagnosis. “Feeling sad for Samantha. She lost all her charm and glow. When everyone thought she came out of divorce strongly and her professional life is seeing heights, myositis hit her badly, making her weak again (sic),” read the Twitter post featuring the photos of Samantha from the trailer launch of Shaakuntalam.

    Samantha reacted with polite remarks while highlighting the callous tone of the message. "I hope you never have to endure months of therapy and drugs as I did. "And here's some love from me to complement your radiance," she added.

    For the first time, the actress spoke about her condition at the trailer presentation of her next film Shaakuntalam. "No matter how many difficulties I experience in life, one thing will never change," she remarked. That's how much I adore movies, and cinema adores me in return. I am confident that this affection will develop exponentially with Shaakuntalam."

