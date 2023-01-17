Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chhello Show is amongst Variety's top predictions for final Oscar nominations

    The excitement amid the makers and cast of Chhello Show is at an all-time high. Variety's Awards Editor predicts LAST FILM SHOW (Chhello Show) among his top 5 Oscar nominations.

    Chhello Show is amongst Variety's top predictions for final Oscar nominations vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jan 17, 2023, 4:04 PM IST

    Noted filmmaker Pan Nalin directed the coming-of-age Gujarati language drama film Last Film Show is an unstoppable force now. Chhello Show created history by becoming the first Indian film in 21 years to be officially shortlisted in the Best International Feature Film category at the 95th Academy Awards. 

    As the Oscar fever builds up, the film has created another new benchmark as it has emerged as an odds-on favorite. Also, Chhello Show is emerging as a top contender for the nominations. Last week, Global icon Priyanka Chopra lent her support for the film and hosted a screening for Academy members in Los Angeles.

    ALSO READ: 'It's a special film': Priyanka Chopra pens a heart-felt note on hosting LA screening of 'Chhello Show'

    More recently, Variety's renowned Awards Editor and Senior Vice President Tim Gray listed Last Film Show among his top 5 predictions for the Oscar nominations. Variety is a leading international entertainment news company known for their spot-on awards predictions. Tim Gray had earlier named Last Film Show as a film raising our country India's hopes for an Oscar win this year.

    Last Film Show follows a cinema-obsessed boy, Samay (Bhavin Rabari), in rural Gujarat and his coming of age as he moves forward to realise his dreams. The film is based on and inspired by the childhood of noted filmmaker Pan Nalin. It sheds light on his friendship with a local projectionist who has been praised by critics worldwide ever since it had its premiere at the TriBeCa film festival.

    The film Chhello Show got produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur Dheer Momaya alongside Pan Nalin. It was released by Samuel Goldwyn Films in the US and by Roy Kapur Films in India. Orange Studios is releasing the film in France, while Shochiku Studios and Medusa are bringing it to Japanese and Italian cinemas.

    ALSO READ: Last Film Show is the fourth film in Indian cinema shortlisted for 95th Academy Awards

    The Last Film Show was released in theatres across India in October and in the United States earlier this month. The film is streaming in India on the global giant streamer Netflix. Always making our country proud globally, the global Bollywood ambassador and icon Priyanka Chopra recently had a golden chance to host the screening of this film in LA a couple of days back. After watching the 'Chhello Show', the actress had felt really happy and overwhelmed.

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2023, 4:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aishwarya Rai in trouble? Mrs Bachchan gets notice for avoiding tax payment for land in Nashik- report RBA

    Aishwarya Rai in trouble? Mrs Bachchan gets notice for avoiding tax payment for land in Nashik- report

    Except for Aman Gupta, all Shark Tank India judges drowning in losses, claims viral post vma

    Except for Aman Gupta, all Shark Tank India judges drowning in losses, claims viral post

    Pathaan YRF to open advance booking for Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film in India on Jan 20th-report RBA

    Pathaan: YRF to open advance booking for Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film in India on Jan 20th-report

    Pathaan becomes the first Hindi film shot at the frozen Lake Baikal in Siberia - READ vma

    Pathaan becomes the first Hindi film shot at the frozen Lake Baikal in Siberia - READ

    Thunivu star Ajith Kumar to romance Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in AK 62? Read this vma

    Thunivu star Ajith Kumar to romance Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in AK 62? Read this

    Recent Stories

    Kim Jong Un cries drinks all day battling with mid life crisis Report gcw

    Kim Jong Un 'cries, drinks all day', battling with mid-life crisis: Report

    Aishwarya Rai in trouble? Mrs Bachchan gets notice for avoiding tax payment for land in Nashik- report RBA

    Aishwarya Rai in trouble? Mrs Bachchan gets notice for avoiding tax payment for land in Nashik- report

    Delhi Man poses as UAE royal staff; flees 5-star hotel without paying Rs 23-lakh bill - adt

    Delhi: Man poses as UAE royal staff; flees 5-star hotel without paying Rs 23-lakh bill

    HOT photos: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa looks SEXY in cleavage-revealing black bikini; check out her latest post RBA

    HOT photos: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa looks SEXY in cleavage-revealing black bikini; check out her latest post

    Except for Aman Gupta, all Shark Tank India judges drowning in losses, claims viral post vma

    Except for Aman Gupta, all Shark Tank India judges drowning in losses, claims viral post

    Recent Videos

    Video Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei

    Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL - Mohammed Siraj-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL' - Mohammed Siraj

    Video Icon
    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Budget 2023 expectations of Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Government has been very kind to the EV sector'

    Video Icon