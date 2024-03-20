Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya spotted under one roof; here's what happened NEXT

    Telugu star Naga Chaitanya was present at the event for the success of his recent web series Dhootha and Samantha Ruth Prabhu was there to promote her next action web-series Citadel: Honey Bunny.

    First Published Mar 20, 2024, 4:52 PM IST

    Three years ago, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's mutual split caused quite a stir. It is well acknowledged that both did not part on good terms. They haven't been seen together since their breakup in 2021. Samantha stated on Koffee with Karan that her anger with Naga Chaitanya was so strong that if they were imprisoned in a room together, all sharp instruments had to be removed.

    Fans were surprised to learn recently that the former couple had shared the stage at an OTT giant Amazon Prime Video event in Mumbai, given their apparent bad blood.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who stars in the OTT platform's series Citadel: Honey Bunny, attended the occasion. She was spotted with her close friend Tammannah Bhatia and her actor lover, Vijay Varma. At the ceremony, she was also spotted stroking filmmaker Karan Johar's feet.

    Naga Chaitanya attended the event to celebrate the success of his latest online series Dhootha, which also aired on Amazon Prime Video. Although sources say the former couple joined the stage, no images or recordings from the occasion confirm it. As a result, rumours that they will share the stage during the event is inaccurate. They were involved in various projects and performed on diverse stages.

     


    Priyanka Chopra, Suriya, Shahid Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Naga Chaitanya's reported lover Sobhita Dhulipala were among the celebrities that attended the event.

    Samantha and Chaitanya married in 2017 after dating for seven years, beginning with their film Ye Maaya Chesave in 2009. They decided to split up in October 2021, during their fourth year of marriage. While Samantha is on leave following her diagnosis of myositis, Naga Chaitanya will appear in Thandel alongside Sai Pallavi.

     

     

