    Suhana Khan reacts to rumored boyfriend Agastya Nanda's 'Ikkis' announcement poster

    Suhana Khan reacts to Agastya Nanda's film 'Ikkis' announcement. The movie, directed by Sriram Raghavan, features Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat. Agastya reflects on working with industry veterans

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 20, 2024, 2:56 PM IST

    Amazon Prime Video recently disclosed its extensive lineup of new films and series, igniting excitement among fans. Among the highly anticipated releases is 'Ikkis,' directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Agastya Nanda, grandson of megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The film, produced and presented by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, has been generating buzz since its announcement. Adding to the anticipation, the team unveiled a new announcement poster, drawing a response from Agastya's rumored girlfriend, Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan.

    'Ikkis' Latest Announcement Poster Unveiled The latest announcement poster for 'Ikkis' was revealed alongside other notable projects in Amazon Prime Video's lineup. This eagerly-awaited film features Agastya Nanda in a pivotal role and is helmed by acclaimed director Sriram Raghavan. Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the movie is slated for release in theaters before becoming available on the streaming platform.

    Suhana Khan's Reaction to the Post Suhana Khan, reportedly romantically linked to Agastya Nanda, showed her support by liking the announcement post. Additionally, Navya Naveli Nanda, Suhana's cousin and sister of Agastya, expressed enthusiasm with a comment, 'Let’s GO!' accompanied by fire emojis. Renowned filmmaker Zoya Akhtar conveyed her excitement with hug emojis, while Shweta Bachchan, Agastya's proud mother, expressed her love with a salute emoji and wrote, 'Love You.'

    'Ikkis': A Glimpse into the Film 'Ikkis' narrates the life story of Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. Apart from Agastya Nanda, the film boasts a talented ensemble cast including Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat. Dharmendra portrays the role of Arun Khetarpal’s father, M L Khetarpal, while Agastya takes on the lead role.

    Agastya Nanda's Reflections on Working with Industry Veterans In a recent interview with Film Companion, Agastya expressed his gratitude for the invaluable experience gained from his debut film. He admitted feeling nervous about sharing the screen with acting stalwarts like Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat. 'They are such seniors, especially when you're opposite Dharam ji, and you're interacting with him. It's such a surreal moment, but I hope to learn a lot. They are great actors and great people. They welcomed me so warmly,' Agastya shared.

