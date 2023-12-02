Sam Bahadur box office report: Here's how much Vicky Kaushal, Meghna Gulzar's film earned on day 1

Sam Bahadur box office collection day 1: Vicky Kaushal's film clashed with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. Meghna Gulzar directs the movie. Sam Bahadur is based on the life of first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Vicky Kaushal's latest film faces tough competition with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. According to sacnilk.com, the film grossed 5.50 crore on its first day in India. It's far lower than Animal, which made 60 crore on Day 1. According to the box office data website, Sam Bahadur's Hindi version achieved an overall occupancy of 29.18% on Friday. On December 1, both Animal and Sam Bahadur were released.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#SamBahadur Fri / Day 1 at national chains… Update: 7 pm… #PVRInox: ₹ 2.80 cr #Cinepolis: ₹ 60 lacs Total: ₹ 3.40 cr.”

Also Read: Animal VS Sam Bahadur: 7 of the Bollywood's biggest movie clashes ever

About Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur is based on the life of first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Besides Vicky appearing as Sam Manekshaw, the film also has Sanya Malhotra playing his wife while Fatima Sana Shaikh essayed the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The film has received much appreciation from the X users amid mixed reviews from critics. Many hailed Vicky Kaushal for his performance. It would be interesting to see how it performs at the box office alongside Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal overall.

On the other hand, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who earlier gave Kabir Singh to Bollywood, has helmed Animal. The film follows the father and son bond and how it turns ugly. Ranbir Kapoor is seen crossing limits to make his father like him and turns into a criminal during the process. In the film, Rashmika Mandanna plays Kapoor's love interest, while Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol are his father and foe, respectively.

Also Read: Sam Bahadur: Who was Sam Manekshaw? 7 facts about the real-life hero