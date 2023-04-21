Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and more, Elon Musk's Twitter removes 'Verified' blue ticks

    Twitter, Elon Musk's microblogging service, removed the legacy verified blue ticks from all accounts, including celebrities, on Thursday (April 20). Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Salman Khan were among the Indian celebs that lost their verified status.

    First Published Apr 21, 2023, 8:32 AM IST

    Elon Musk's microblogging service Twitter removed the classic verified blue ticks from all accounts on Thursday. It affected Indian celebs such as Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Salman Khan, whose film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opens in theatres today, April 21.

    Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Anushka Sharma, and Anil Kapoor were among the other superstars whose blue ticks were removed. Individual Twitter users who have verified blue checkmarks are the only ones who pay for Twitter Blue, which costs USD 8 per month through the web and USD 11 per month via an in-app purchase on iOS and Android.

    Besides Bollywood actors: 
    Cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were among those who lost their blue tick status following Elon Musk's announcement on Twitter on Thursday. Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Jon Stewart, and Ben Stiller are among the celebs who have lost their blue tick.

    Celebrities react: 
    After his removal, actor Ben Stiller remarked, 'No blue tick, still feel like me.' 'So sad... am I... still me?' tweeted former Daily Show presenter Jon Stewart.

    Surprisingly, American football star LeBron James tweeted in March, "Welp guess my blue tick will be gone soon cause if you know me I ain't paying the five," is still verified on Twitter.

    According to sources, Twitter will remove the verified check-mark status from accounts that were verified as significant before to Elon Musk's takeover unless they have subscribed to Twitter Blue or the business-focused Twitter Verified Organisations plan.

    "On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified programme and removing legacy verified checkmarks," Twitter said in March. Individuals may join up for Twitter Blue to preserve their blue checkmark on Twitter."

