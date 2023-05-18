Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's househelp arrested after her diamond earrings go missing

    Arpita Khan reported the incident after a pair of diamond earrings worth five lakhs were taken from her Mumbai house. A housekeeper was detained by the police for the theft.

    First Published May 18, 2023, 11:50 AM IST

    Arpita Khan Sharma, the younger sister of actor Salman Khan, reported her diamond earrings missing from her Khar residence, and the Mumbai police took her complaint. The police caught the offender, and the earrings, worth five lakhs, were also found. They detained a 30-year-old guy who worked at Arpita's house for the theft.

    The diamond stud earrings were taken on May 16, a Tuesday. In her police complaint, Arpita said that the diamond earrings were worth five lakhs and that she had put them in the make-up tray when she saw it was missing, according to a report in India Today.

    The Khar police detained a man who assisted Arpita with housework. The earrings were found at the accused's home, which was located in Vile Parle East's shantytown, the same evening after the accused was taken into custody. The 30-year-old man has been charged with theft by a servant under section 381 of the IPC and remanded to police prison.

    An employee of the Khar police station was quoted in PTI as saying, "Accused Sandip Hegde fled with diamond-studded gold jewellery worth about 5 lakh rupees from Arpita Khan's home on 17th Road in Khar. Arpita went to the police and reported the event after it was discovered.

    The official continued, "The police arrested the accused on Tuesday from Thane for the alleged theft of the jewellery with the aid of technical and other inputs." Actor Aayush Sharma and Arpita were wed on November 18, 2014. Ahil, a son, was born on March 30, 2016, and Ayat, a daughter, was born on December 27, 2019. Her uncle Salman Khan and she both have the same birthday.

    Last Updated May 18, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
