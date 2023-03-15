'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One': 7 Reasons why fans should watch Tom Cruise starrer film

Paramount Pictures and Skydance have released the first adrenaline-filled poster for the upcoming and much-awaited actioner-thriller film Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. And in classic Mission style, it gives a glimpse of one of the series' trademark stunts.

The ardent fans who have grown up watching Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt in Mission Impossible film franchise can rejoice now. Tom Cruise starrer awaited film Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One official poster is out now.

Before the film hits theatres in July 2023 in all languages like English, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, these are the seven reasons why fans should not miss watching the film.

1. Previous installments of the Mission Impossible film franchise have seen global Hollywood icon and superstar Tom Cruise perform incredible and power-packed action sequences and stunts. It is the reason why the excitement this time is manifold amongst fans.

2. With this being said, fans adore Cruise's dedication, hardwork, sincerity, and commitment to the role, and Tom Cruise's fanbase has only grown stronger in so many years.

3. Tom Cruise portraying the iconic character of Ethan Hunt, is a big part of the appeal and excitement of this latest Mission Impossible film which, under the direction of Christopher McQuarrie, has just got finer and much-improved with each film.

4. This new poster gives a sneak peek of a shot of Cruise freefalling against a mountainous landscape, chasing after a motorcycle. The action sequence, feels like it would take fans on a roller-coaster ride of adrenaline and keep them on the edge of their seats throughout the film.

5. Even the previous teaser trailer showed Cruise running on the top of a moving train. Overall, fans can expect a mix of action, drama, thrill, and emotional multilayers waiting for them to unfold in July 2023.

6. The film, has already promised one of the riskiest and bold stunts ever committed in the Mission Impossible film franchise, with Tom Cruise driving himself off a cliff on the back of a motorbike. This only amplifies the zeal and enthusiasm to watch the actioner-thriller in theatres within July 2023.

7. A feature released by the makers gave a detailed description of the risks taken by the actor, Tom Cruise, for our entertainment. It proves that Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is worth the wait for all global fans and audiences.

