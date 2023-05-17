Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1' trailer sets Twitter ablaze; fans chant 'Cinema is back'

    Paramount Pictures and Skydance have released the adrenaline-filled trailer for the upcoming and much-awaited actioner-thriller film Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. And in classic Mission style, it gives a glimpse of one of the series' trademark stunts. Here is how fans have given rave reviews on the film's trailer.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 17, 2023, 7:29 PM IST

    Tom Cruise starrer awaited film Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One official trailer is out now, which was delayed by nearly a year since its teaser launch last summer.

    Before the film hits theatres in July 2023 in all languages like English, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, we look at the film's enticing trailer, which is a mix of action, drama, romance, emotions, villains and power-packed multilayered performances of Tom Cruise and several other actors who have made netizens jaw drop with their impressive acting chops.

    ALSO READ: Salman Khan left startled as Kangana Ranaut calls him out in viral video (WATCH)

    Let us take a detailed and in-depth glance at netizens and ardent Mission Impossible fans who have given reactions to this trailer.

    "Tom Cruise riding a bike off a cliff, Rebecca Ferguson with a metal gear solid eye style eye patch, pom klementieff with a samurai sword, several massive huge action set pieces?! WE ARE SO f***g BACK! This is cinema, baby," a fan said. "The #MissionImpossible movies (films) have become what the #JamesBond series used to be (and hopefully will be again post-Craig). I can't wait to see the latest Ethan Hunt adventure on Indiana's Largest Movie Screen, @imaxindy in @WhiteRiverStPrk," a fan shared. "Tom Cruise running like that at the age of 60???? Tears in my eyes... So pumped for this. Also, that epic MI score always feels like therapy to me. Idk," a fan noted.

    Trailer

    The film, Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 trailer is out now. You can also watch it here.

    ALSO READ: Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 Trailer OUT: Tom Cruise blazes in adrenaline-packed-action-thriller

    Last Updated May 17, 2023, 7:29 PM IST
