Australian Premier Chris Minns visited Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, where producer Sajid Nadiadwala announced a three-film deal. The upcoming productions, including 'Heyy Babyy 2', will be shot in Australia to strengthen production ties.

Sajid Nadiadwala on Filming in Australia Speaking on the development, Sajid Nadiadwala said Australia offers a favourable environment for filmmakers. "Australia is not only breathtakingly beautiful, but also an incredibly film-friendly country with a highly professional, efficient and welcoming environment for filmmakers. From our directors, to EP had all had a fantastic time shooting there, and the support and warmth extended to our team made the entire process truly memorable," he said in a statement."The experience has encouraged us to look at Australia as a key destination for our future productions, and we are now looking forward to taking three of our upcoming films there to shoot. It is a country we would be delighted to return to, time and again," Nadiadwala added."It was also our pleasure to host Premier Chris Minns at Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and engage in a meaningful conversation about our future productions especially now that there is a co-production treaty," he said. NSW Premier Welcomes Collaboration NSW Premier Chris Minns said the decision by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment to shoot three films in Australia was a positive development for the state's screen industry. "Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment is one of the great names in Indian cinema, so having them choose Australia for three upcoming films is a big vote of confidence in our screen industry," Minns said."They've had a long relationship with Australia, including filming the original ‘Heyy Babyy’ here almost 20 years ago, and we're really pleased they want to come back," he added.Minns said the productions would create opportunities for local crews, creatives and businesses while showcasing New South Wales to Indian audiences. "These are big productions that employ a lot of people, from local crews and creatives to businesses on the ground, while putting NSW in front of audiences right across India. We've got incredible locations, world-class crews and a strong Indian community," he said."We want to make NSW an easy choice for Indian filmmakers looking to shoot their next big production," Minns added. Support from Australian Film Industry Australian filmmaker Anupam Sharma, who has supported Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment's plans in Sydney and was involved in the first ‘Heyy Babyy’ shoot, also welcomed the development. "Sajid Nadiadwala and his crew not only brought the biggest ensemble of stars to NSW ever, they also left the fondest memories with their professionalism and respect for the Australian way of working. It is a delight to be working with them again at a time when the Co-Production Treaty is providing substantial benefits for Australian-Indian co-productions," Sharma said.The latest announcement builds on Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment's previous filming experience in Australia and comes amid efforts to strengthen collaboration between the Indian and Australian film industries. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, which has completed 75 years in the entertainment industry, continues to build on its multi-generational legacy under Sajid Nadiadwala's leadership. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Australian Premier Chris Minns visited Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment's Mumbai office, where producer Sajid Nadiadwala announced a three-film deal to shoot upcoming productions in Australia, including ‘Heyy Babyy 2’. The announcement marks another step in the production house's association with Australia and comes as Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment looks to strengthen its production ties with the country through a collaboration with Sydney-based TEMPLE.The three-film deal includes ‘Heyy Babyy 2’, the sequel to the 2007 comedy ‘Heyy Babyy’. The original film was also shot in Australia, making the upcoming production a return to a country that was part of the franchise's first instalment. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadiadwala Grandson (@nadiadwalagrandson)Minns, who was in India from August 31 to September 3, toured the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment office and interacted with the team before the announcement of the three-film deal, as per the press release.Speaking on the development, Sajid Nadiadwala said Australia offers a favourable environment for filmmakers. "Australia is not only breathtakingly beautiful, but also an incredibly film-friendly country with a highly professional, efficient and welcoming environment for filmmakers. From our directors, to EP had all had a fantastic time shooting there, and the support and warmth extended to our team made the entire process truly memorable," he said in a statement."The experience has encouraged us to look at Australia as a key destination for our future productions, and we are now looking forward to taking three of our upcoming films there to shoot. It is a country we would be delighted to return to, time and again," Nadiadwala added."It was also our pleasure to host Premier Chris Minns at Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and engage in a meaningful conversation about our future productions especially now that there is a co-production treaty," he said.NSW Premier Chris Minns said the decision by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment to shoot three films in Australia was a positive development for the state's screen industry. "Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment is one of the great names in Indian cinema, so having them choose Australia for three upcoming films is a big vote of confidence in our screen industry," Minns said."They've had a long relationship with Australia, including filming the original ‘Heyy Babyy’ here almost 20 years ago, and we're really pleased they want to come back," he added.Minns said the productions would create opportunities for local crews, creatives and businesses while showcasing New South Wales to Indian audiences. "These are big productions that employ a lot of people, from local crews and creatives to businesses on the ground, while putting NSW in front of audiences right across India. We've got incredible locations, world-class crews and a strong Indian community," he said."We want to make NSW an easy choice for Indian filmmakers looking to shoot their next big production," Minns added.Australian filmmaker Anupam Sharma, who has supported Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment's plans in Sydney and was involved in the first ‘Heyy Babyy’ shoot, also welcomed the development. "Sajid Nadiadwala and his crew not only brought the biggest ensemble of stars to NSW ever, they also left the fondest memories with their professionalism and respect for the Australian way of working. It is a delight to be working with them again at a time when the Co-Production Treaty is providing substantial benefits for Australian-Indian co-productions," Sharma said.The latest announcement builds on Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment's previous filming experience in Australia and comes amid efforts to strengthen collaboration between the Indian and Australian film industries. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, which has completed 75 years in the entertainment industry, continues to build on its multi-generational legacy under Sajid Nadiadwala's leadership. (ANI)