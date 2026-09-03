Hanuman Ansh's screening turned into a horror show after a woman started throwing her body, shouting, and howling when the Hanuman Chalisa scene began in the film. Keep scrolling to know more.

Hanuman Ansh, a devotional drama based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, is winning hearts and has also set the cash registers ringing. The film has managed to earn approximately Rs 61.38 crore net and Rs 72.32 crore gross in India after 27 days of its theatrical run. The storyline of the movie has impressed one and all, restoring faith in the divine presence of Neem Karoli Baba and embarking upon his life lessons like never before.

Hanuman Ansh's screening turns into a horror

Well, one of the shows of the film witnessed a dramatic scenario, leaving fans saying, ‘Is she possessed?. Yes, you read that right. During the film’s screening in one of the cities of India, a woman began throwing her body and howling during the Hanuman Chalisa scene in the film. Yes, the viral video was posted by a page named thebharatvarshinsights. The caption of the post read, "During a screening of "Hanuman Ansh," a woman in the audience appeared to lose control of her body and began screaming as the Hanuman Chalisa played in the film. The moment startled fellow moviegoers, several of whom rushed to help her. While some viewers are interpreting the reaction as a spiritual or devotional experience, episodes like this can also be linked to medical causes such as seizures, panic attacks, or dissociative episodes — and without a medical evaluation, the exact cause can't be confirmed. The video has since gone viral, sparking debate over what really happened."

Take a look at the viral video

How Netizen's Reacted

One comment read, “Maybe Multiple personality disorder as they hear something and then they are into diffrent zone ! I may be wrong but i think so.” Another wrote, “Marketing team on point.” Another user said, “This is the reason i avoided this movie.”