The Karnataka High Court has officially granted a divorce to actor Duniya Vijay and his first wife, Nagarathna. The court has ordered Vijay to pay ₹2 crore in alimony and take full responsibility for their three children.

The long-running marital dispute between Kannada actor and director 'Duniya' Vijay and his first wife, Nagarathna, has finally come to an end. The Karnataka High Court has officially approved Vijay's divorce petition, granting a divorce to the couple. Soon after, actor Duniya Vijay shared a long, emotional letter on his Instagram account, stating that he respects the court's order and is now ready to move on to a new chapter in his life.

What's in the High Court Order? ₹2 Crore Alimony in 3 Months!

A divisional bench of the High Court, comprising Justice D.K. Singh and Justice H. Shanthibhushan, delivered this significant verdict after hearing Vijay's appeal. The court considered the future of the wife and children, as well as the actor's financial capacity and social standing. It ordered Vijay to pay his wife, Nagarathna, a permanent alimony of ₹2 crore within three months. The court also clarified that actor Duniya Vijay will take full responsibility for the future and upbringing of their three children.

'I Bow Down to the Court for Considering Mental Cruelty'

Right after the verdict was announced, Duniya Vijay shared a letter on his official social media handle, making a heartfelt appeal to his fans and the media. "I bow down to the court's order. My faith in the law has only increased. I bow my head to the order by the honourable High Court judges, D.K. Singh and Sri Shanthibhushan, for considering the mental cruelty I faced. My respectful thanks for this order," Vijay mentioned in his letter. He also thanked his legal team, Senior Counsel Srivatsa and advocate Yukta Anil, for arguing his case.

'Please Cooperate for My Children's Sake, I'm Starting a New Life'

The actor also made it clear that he does not wish to speak about this matter publicly in the media. "My daughters are now adults and have their own standing in society. I don't want them to face any embarrassment. For the sake of my children's future and well-being, I have accepted the court's order with a clear conscience and am now starting a new journey. Please keep your blessings and good wishes with me," he requested.

Full Stop to a Years-Long Legal Battle

The family dispute between Duniya Vijay and Nagarathna had previously reached police stations, public forums, and the family court. After the family court had earlier denied his divorce plea, Vijay appealed to the High Court. Now, the High Court has granted a conditional divorce based on mental cruelty and the fact that the couple cannot reconcile, finally putting an end to this high-profile family dispute.