    RRR Box Office: SS Rajamouli’s film crosses Rs 100 cr mark; soars high Rs 107 cr

    Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer, SS Rajamouli’s RRR has become the fastest film post-pandemic to enter the Rs 100 crore mark.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 30, 2022, 3:29 PM IST

    After giving three back-to-back mega-blockbusters films including the Baahubali franchise, one of the country’s best filmmakers, SS Rajamouli returned to the screens with his mega-blockbuster film RRR. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, RRR has been setting new records and new heights with each passing day.

    RRR was the most anticipated film of 2021 and 2022. The film had a delayed theatrical release, thanks to Omicron. After pushing it December 2021 release date, RRR finally hit the worldwide theatres on March 25. And barely a week to the film’s release, it has already started creating new records and achieving new heights.

    Adding a new milestone in its successful journey, RRR became the fastest film in the Hindi belt to cross the Rs 100 crore mark, since the pandemic. With this, it has beaten Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, which was the first film to enter the 100 crore club in the post-pandemic era.

    ALSO READ: RRR Box Office: With Rs 500 cr SS Rajamouli's Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer breaks Prabhas’s Baahubali 2 record

    This is not the only record that SS Rajamouli’s RRR has broken. Within days of its release, RRR successfully beat Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 collection. Over its first collection, RRR netted Rs 500 crore collection which has been the highest for any film. And with this, it was successfully able to beat Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2.

    SS Rajamouli has presented the cine-goers with a cinematic wonder in the form of RRR, bringing a whole new kind of cinematic experience. The filmmaker has added RRR to his list of remarkable and successful films that he has given to the Indian cinema.

    The flood of emotions, nail-biting action sequences, amazing chemistry between the actors and a lot more has what made RRR cave a path through the hearts of millions and billions. Within five days of its release, RRR netting Rs 107 crore shows how successful the film has already become. RRR, apart from Ram Charan and Jr NTR, also stars actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.

    ALSO READ: Is Alia Bhatt upset with RRR's makers? Did she unfollow SS Rajamouli on Instagram?

