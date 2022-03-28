RRR Box Office: With Rs 500 cr SS Rajamouli's Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer breaks Prabhas’s Baahubali 2 record

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR has paved its way into the hearts of the audience. The response is such that Rajamouli’s latest film has broken his Baahubali 2’s record.

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 28, 2022, 4:10 PM IST

    High bets were placed when the first teaser of RRR was released by the makers. SS Rajamouli’s latest release was a highly anticipated film that has put together a stellar cast led by actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The pan-India film opened to a thunderous response with its theatrical release on March 25. The same can be gauged by the money it has been minting at the box office.

    Ever since the film’s announcement, RRR was being compared to SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise which starred Prabhas, especially Baahubali – The Conclusion which was a massive success at the box office.

    As per trade analysts, RRR created a record in Telugu states on the day of its release itself as it made a collection of over Rs 100 crore. As for the Hindi belt, RRR minted Rs 17 to Rs 18 crore on its opening day. While the opening day collection of RRR, in comparison to Baahubali 2 was less, RRR has broken Prabhas’s film’s record.

    

    RRR has netted a collection of Rs 500 crores, worldwide. Over the weekend, the film has successfully made a humungous worldwide collection of Rs 500 crore, setting a new record for other films, especially for SS Rajamouli himself.

    With its new worldwide record, RRR has also become the biggest opener since the pandemic. It has also successfully re-established SS Rajamouli in the hearts of the viewers from the Hindi belt.

    

    The film that stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles also has pivotal roles played by Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The team carried out a massive promotional tour across the country that can also be counted as one of the many reasons behind the film being able to draw moviegoers to the theatres. In the international markets, RRR performed exceptionally well in the US, Canada, the UK and New Zealand markets.

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2022, 4:10 PM IST
