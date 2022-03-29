Is Alia Bhatt upset with RRR's makers? Did she unfollow SS Rajamouli on Instagram?

According to reports, Alia Bhatt is not happy with RRR makers because of the limited screen time. It is also reported that she unfollowed SS Rajamouli

Alia Bhatt, Bollywood actress, is currently at the pinnacle of her career. Following her powerful performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, the actress made her Telugu cinema debut with SS Rajamouli's current hit RRR. The film, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, had the largest opening for an Indian film, breaking Rajamouli's Baahubali 2's record.



However, it has been reported that Alia is dissatisfied with the limited screen time she has been given in the final edit of RRR. According to media reports, Alia Bhatt, who appears to be dissatisfied with her small role in the historical drama, has removed a few posts relating to the film from her Instagram profile. There is also speculation that the actress unfollowed SS Rajamouli on Instagram, although there is no verifiable evidence.

People also note that Alia, who was seen marketing 'RRR' prior to its delay, remained inactive throughout the second leg of RRR's promotional campaign, except one major event.

If Alia Bhatt's popularity in Bollywood is any indication, Rajamouli failed to write the finest roles for her in 'RRR.' So it's no surprise that the actress is furious. In any case, it is too soon to draw any judgments.

Meanwhile, RRR has set the box office on fire! SS Rajamouli's blockbuster starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead has recorded a jaw-dropping box office collection of Rs 500 crore worldwide.